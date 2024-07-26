2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

When a stroke strikes, every second counts

Jul 25, 2024, 6:40 PM | Updated: 6:41 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

MURRAY – K.C. Seeley and his wife, Danni, were getting ready to go to the gym one morning when he started feeling off.

“When I bent over to pick up my shoes, I felt super lightheaded and I thought, ‘Man, I better sit down for a minute,'” K.C. Seeley said.

Danni Seeley noticed her husband’s arm was shaking. He thought he was just tired and “slept on it wrong.” But Danni Seeley was adamant. “I said, ‘Yeah, we need to go to the hospital. Something’s not right.'”

She said a stroke hadn’t crossed her mind because her husband didn’t have the “typical” symptoms, like a droopy face, but she knew time was of the essence.

“All the way there, I was like, ‘Please don’t make us wait,'” she recalled.

When they arrived at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, K.C. Seeley was struggling with his vision. Hospital staff quickly got them care – K.C. Seeley received a clot-busting medication called tissue plasminogen activator (tPA).

K.C. Seeley at Intermountain Health after being treated for a stroke. (Seeleys) K.C. Seeley back on his feet. (Seeleys) Danni and K.C. Seeley. (Seeleys)

“Almost immediately after that first treatment, I got my motor functions back,” he said.

“We want to get this clot-busting medication into people’s veins as fast as possible after they’ve had a stroke,” Dr. Kathleen McKee, a neurologist at Intermountain Health, said. “Every minute or every second that goes by where brain cells aren’t getting oxygen, some of them are dying. And so five minutes can be the difference between hundreds of thousands of brain cells.”

McKee and other researchers have been implementing a systemwide stroke protocol focused on timely care. They’ve worked with Intermountain hospitals to tailor each protocol to the local environment and community. That could mean giving patients scans before they change into a hospital gown, saving valuable time.

The study found that several hospitals improved their response time by more than 20 minutes.

“Before, they might have sat in the waiting room for a little while, but now we have trained all of our check-in staff to know the signs of stroke, and if someone has anything that could even possibly be a stroke, the person checking them into the emergency room raises a red flag,” she said.

McKee said because strokes can occur in different parts of the brain, they can have a variety of symptoms.

Remember the acronym: “BE FAST.”

B – Are you having Balance problems?
E – Are you experiencing Eye issues like vision loss?

F – Does one side of your Face droop?
A – Is your Arm weak or numb?
S – Is your Speech slurred?
TTime to act. If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately.

Know the signs of a stroke, ‘Be Fast’. (Intermountain Health)

“If you get to the emergency room right away as the stroke is happening, we can get that clot out of your brain and you can hopefully walk out of that emergency room just like you walked in,” McKee said.

The Seeleys are grateful for the quick response and encourage people to not ignore signs when something is wrong.

“If something isn’t normal with yourself, there’s a reason,” K.C. Seeley said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Your Life Your Health

...

Emma Benson

Heading to the lake? Don’t forget these water safety tips

Summer means fun in the water. But as you're out recreating, remember – accidents can happen in an instant.

7 days ago

"Way to Wellness" is a CDC-approved diabetes prevention program through Intermountain Health. The y...

Emma Benson

Intermountain program helping patients find their ‘Way to Wellness’

'Way to Wellness' is a CDC-approved diabetes prevention program through Intermountain Health. "It helps them to actually become more independent in their health," Melanie Holden, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Intermountain Health, said.

15 days ago

It's a fun way to celebrate Independence Day, but experts are reminding us: if not handled proper...

Emma Benson

Fireworks safety tips for Fourth of July

It's a fun way to celebrate Independence Day, but experts are reminding us: if not handled properly, fireworks can be dangerous.

23 days ago

The new comprehensive cancer center at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden....

Emma Benson

New Intermountain cancer center brings care to northern Utah patients

When it comes to treating cancer, having access to state-of-the-art specialized care near you can make all the difference.

29 days ago

Tom Nehring practicing his punches against a punching bag with another boxer....

Emma Benson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

‘This is medicine for me’: A Utah man is battling Parkinson’s with boxing

An interactive class is helping those effected by Parkinson’s disease by keeping them active with boxing.

1 month ago

(FILE) An audiologist preforming an a hearing test. (KSL TV)...

Emma Benson

Listen up! The health consequences of untreated hearing loss

Around 600,000 people in Utah have hearing loss, but many may not realize they do until they're tested and how it can affect their health.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

When a stroke strikes, every second counts