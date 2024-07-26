Dramatic video shows fireworks mishap in Lehi neighborhood

LEHI — Dramatic video showed another Pioneer Day mishap in Utah involving fireworks.

Amanda Clark and her family were celebrating the holiday Wednesday in Lehi when she said people she didn’t know pulled into the neighborhood.

“We saw some boxes of fireworks going in the dumpster,” Clark said, “and then a few minutes later, bam.”

Video taken by Clark’s relative, Lisa Dibblee, showed a fire first igniting in the dumpster, followed by loud explosions and fireworks shooting into the air.

Clark and her family can be heard screaming in the video.

“Oh my gosh, it was insane,” Clark said.

It shocked her nephew, Jack Dibblee, who turned 13 on Thursday.

“It was like an extra fireworks show,” he said. “It was so crazy. I was like panicking.”

Lehi firefighters responded and put out the fire. They wouldn’t officially confirm it was started by fireworks, even though the video shows multiple fireworks exploding inside the dumpster. No homes were damaged, and no one was hurt.

“I did not expect it to get this big,” Jack said.

It was a wild end to Pioneer Day – and an important lesson in fireworks safety as officials have repeatedly stressed the importance of soaking used fireworks overnight before disposing of them.

“It all happened quickly,” Clark said.

Another fire was reported on Pioneer Day in West Valley City, which damaged multiple homes. The homeowners told KSL TV they believe fireworks are likely to blame.

Also, Wednesday night, two people in Layton were hurt after a firework malfunctioned and shot into a crowd, officials said.

Thursday is the last night fireworks can be legally set off in Utah for the Pioneer Day holiday.