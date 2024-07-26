2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Justice Kagan says there needs to be a way to enforce the US Supreme Court’s new ethics code

Jul 25, 2024, 9:02 PM

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan sits on a panel at the 2024 Ninth Circuit Judicial Conferenc...

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan sits on a panel at the 2024 Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, July 25, 2024. Kagan became the first member of the Supreme Court to call publicly for beefing up the court’s new ethics code by adding a way to enforce it. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY SOPHIE AUSTIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS/REPORT FOR AMERICA


SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Justice Elena Kagan on Thursday became the first member of the U.S. Supreme Court to call publicly for beefing up its new ethics code by adding a way to enforce it.

In her first public remarks since the nation’s highest court wrapped up its term earlier this month, Kagan said she wouldn’t have signed onto the new rules if she didn’t believe they were good. But having good rules is not enough, she said.

“The thing that can be criticized is, you know, rules usually have enforcement mechanisms attached to them, and this one — this set of rules — does not,” Kagan said at an annual judicial conference held by the 9th Circuit. More than 150 judges, attorneys, court personnel and others attended.

It would be difficult to figure out who should enforce the ethics code, though it should probably be other judges, the liberal justice said, adding that another difficult question is what should happen if the rules are broken. Kagan proposed that Chief Justice John Roberts could appoint a committee of respected judges to enforce the rules.

Democrats, including President Joe Biden, have renewed talk of Supreme Court reforms, including possible term limits and an ethics code enforceable by law.

The court had been considering adopting an ethics code for several years, but the effort took on added urgency after ProPublica reported last year that Justice Clarence Thomas did not disclose luxury trips he accepted from a major Republican donor. ProPublica also reported on an undisclosed trip to Alaska taken by Justice Samuel Alito, and The Associated Press published stories on both liberal and conservative justices engaging in partisan activity.

The Supreme Court says it is adopting a code of ethics for the first time

Earlier this year, Alito was again criticized after The New York Times reported that an upside-down American flag, a symbol associated with former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud, was displayed outside his home. Alito said he had no involvement in the flag being flown upside down.

Public confidence in the court has slipped sharply in recent years. In June, a survey for The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 4 in 10 U.S. adults have hardly any confidence in the justices and 70% believe they are more likely to be guided by their own ideology rather than serving as neutral arbiters.

Kagan, who was nominated to the Supreme Court in 2010 by then-President Barack Obama, said Thursday that having a way to enforce the ethics code would also protect justices if they are wrongly accused of misconduct.

“Both in terms of enforcing the rules against people who have violated them but also in protecting people who haven’t violated them — I think a system like that would make sense,” she said.

Alito rejects calls to quit Supreme Court cases on Trump and Jan. 6 because of flag controversies

Kagan also weighed in on other issues. She said justices should generally avoid issuing separate opinions on cases when they agree on the overall outcome, which could confuse lower courts. She highlighted the importance as justices of respecting precedent. And she said justices should not “use individual cases as vehicles to advance some broader agenda.”

The Supreme Court ruled on a range of contentious issues this term, from homelessness to abortion access to presidential immunity. Kagan was in the minority as she opposed decisions to clear the way for states to enforce homeless encampment bans and make former presidents broadly immune from criminal prosecution of official acts. Kagan joined with the court’s eight other justices in preserving access to mifepristone, an abortion medication.

Kagan has spoken in the past about how the court is losing trust in the eyes of the public. She said after the court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 that judges could lose legitimacy if they’re seen as “an extension of the political process or when they’re imposing their own personal preferences.”

Toward the beginning of her remarks Thursday, Kagan reflected on a time decades ago when the public held the Supreme Court in higher regard. The late Justice Sandra Day O’Connor was serving on the high court — the first woman in history to do so.

“Because of her decision-making in that time, I mean, I think people generally had a deep reservoir of respect for the court,” Kagan said. “What better thing can you say about a judge who’s put in this incredibly important decision-making position than that? That she left the court a better, more respected institution than she found it.”

___

Associated Press writer Mark Sherman in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Austin is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Austin on X: @sophieadanna

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Utah’s 2nd Congressional district debate between Colby Jenkins and Congresswoman Celeste Maloy at...

Lindsay Aerts

Colby Jenkins considering contesting 2nd Congressional District GOP primary results

Republican Rep. Celeste Maloy has won Utah's 2nd Congressional District GOP by 214 votes, but her challenger Colby Jenkins now says he is considering contesting the results of the election with the Utah Supreme Court.

4 hours ago

FILE: Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Barack Obama attend an event to mark the 20...

Bill Barrow

Barack and Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris, giving her expected but crucial support

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris in her White House bid.

11 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wednesda...

Michael R. Sisak and Jennifer Peltz, Associated Press

Prosecutors urge judge not to toss out Trump’s hush money conviction, pushing back on immunity claim

Prosecutors are urging a judge to uphold Donald Trump’s historic hush money conviction.

20 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in...

Aamer Madhani, Associated Press

Harris tells Netanyahu ‘it is time’ to end the war in Gaza and bring the hostages home

Vice President Kamala Harris says she urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a cease-fire deal soon with Hamas.

20 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs from Ellington Airport in Houston,...

Josh Boak and Chris Megerian, Associated Press

Harris says she’s ready to debate Trump, accuses him of ‘backpedaling’ from Sept. 10 faceoff

Vice President Kamala Harris has told reporters that she’s “ready to debate Donald Trump.” She accused Trump of “backpedaling” away from a previous agreement for a debate hosted by ABC News on Sept. 10.

1 day ago

A sign notifies visitors that they are entering the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument nea...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Maloy says Congress, not presidents, should establish monuments like Bears Ears

Utah Rep. Celeste Maloy suggested Congress should oversee the declaration of national monuments such as Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante, and criticized Democratic presidents for designating the "controversial" monuments in the Beehive State.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Justice Kagan says there needs to be a way to enforce the US Supreme Court’s new ethics code