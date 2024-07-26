2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Recovery efforts underway for missing swimmer at Grantsville Reservoir

Jul 26, 2024, 5:55 AM | Updated: 9:10 am

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

GRANTSVILLE — Search crews say their efforts have shifted to recovery after a man went under the water at Grantsville Reservoir and did not resurface Thursday evening.

Another swimmer made it back to shore and said the weather had picked up in the area. The missing man, who firefighters say is in his 20s, was out swimming and got pulled under the water when winds picked up.

“Weather out here can change in a instant and that can ruin your day really, really fast,” said firefighter Jon Smith with the North Tooele Fire District.

Fire officials said darkness and weather have been a huge factor in their search, and navigating search-and-rescue boats has been challenging in the winds. Crews had to shelter in their vehicles as severe weather moved through the area Thursday night.

“Grantsville Reservoir is very popular in Tooele County for fishing, kayaking, swimming, but when you are dealing with unpredictable weather this time of year, you know we strongly advise people to keep an eye on those weather forecasts,” Smith said.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE: Iron County Jail...

Michael Houck

Ohio man arrested in Cedar City for allegedly kidnapping a California girl

An Ohio man was found with a reported kidnapped California teen at a Cedar City gas station on Wednesday.

2 hours ago

West Jordan Police (KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

West Valley man tied to 2 shootings in 24 hours at same West Jordan apartment complex

Criminal charges have been filed against a man who police believe was involved in two shootings at a West Jordan apartment complex within 24 hours, resulting in three people being injured.

2 hours ago

Utah’s 2nd Congressional district debate between Colby Jenkins and Congresswoman Celeste Maloy at...

Lindsay Aerts

Colby Jenkins considering contesting 2nd Congressional District GOP primary results

Republican Rep. Celeste Maloy has won Utah's 2nd Congressional District GOP by 214 votes, but her challenger Colby Jenkins now says he is considering contesting the results of the election with the Utah Supreme Court.

4 hours ago

A bird flies over the Great Salt Lake State Park in Magna on June 15. The gap between the Great Sal...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

The gap between the Great Salt Lake’s arms is closing. What does that mean for salinity?

The gap between the Great Salt Lake's two arms has been cut in half, but lake managers aren't seeing any salinity challenges like they did in 2022.

8 hours ago

Tara Thompson hugs her son Rory Linkletter after a track meet. (Tara Thompson and KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Herriman mom thrilled for son’s Olympic debut in Paris

The family of a world-class marathon runner who grew up in Herriman will be cheering him on in the Paris Olympics, but he won't be sporting red, white and blue.

9 hours ago

Randon Gruninger (left) who was hurt in a car crash in Canada and his father Randy Gruninger (right...

Andrew Adams

Family speaks about Canada crash that killed Utah father, seriously injured son

Family members remembered a father who was killed and a son who was seriously injured in a Canada crash that took a heavy toll.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Recovery efforts underway for missing swimmer at Grantsville Reservoir