Recovery efforts underway for missing swimmer at Grantsville Reservoir

GRANTSVILLE — Search crews say their efforts have shifted to recovery after a man went under the water at Grantsville Reservoir and did not resurface Thursday evening.

Another swimmer made it back to shore and said the weather had picked up in the area. The missing man, who firefighters say is in his 20s, was out swimming and got pulled under the water when winds picked up.

One man drowned in Granstville reservoir.. The details on the recovery on @KSL5TV this morning in #TooeleCounty pic.twitter.com/TcBodo9sR6 — Derek Petersen (@Derek_Photog) July 26, 2024

“Weather out here can change in a instant and that can ruin your day really, really fast,” said firefighter Jon Smith with the North Tooele Fire District.

Fire officials said darkness and weather have been a huge factor in their search, and navigating search-and-rescue boats has been challenging in the winds. Crews had to shelter in their vehicles as severe weather moved through the area Thursday night.

“Grantsville Reservoir is very popular in Tooele County for fishing, kayaking, swimming, but when you are dealing with unpredictable weather this time of year, you know we strongly advise people to keep an eye on those weather forecasts,” Smith said.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated.