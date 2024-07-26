2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OLYMPIC UTAH

Herriman mom thrilled for son’s Olympic debut in Paris

Jul 26, 2024, 8:44 AM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

HERRIMAN — The family of a world-class marathon runner who grew up in Herriman will be cheering him on in the Paris Olympics, but he won’t be sporting red, white and blue.

There’s a reason Rory Linkletter isn’t competing for Team USA, and his family and friends — especially his mom — are absolutely ecstatic about it.

In the field behind Fort Herriman Middle School on Thursday, brothers Bridger Isbell and Roman Thompson showed up for football tryouts. Football is a family affair for them. Big brother Isbell is a coach, little bro Roman plays on the field, and mom Tara Thompson is always standing on the side to support them.

“For now it’s football, and then in basketball season it’ll be basketball,” Thompson said, talking about her son Roman. He’s the last of her five kids to work their way through all the various school sports.

For the past two decades, Tara Thompson has been a dedicated athletics mom whose evenings and weekends are usually spent watching practices, games, competitions and meets.

“This is pretty much where we’ll be, at one field, or one track, or one gym, or another,” she said, with a laugh.

Soon, she’ll fly to a faraway sideline to cheer on her eldest son, Rory Linkletter. Linkletter will be competing in the Olympic marathon.

It’ll be the furthest Thompson’s traveled for a competition.

“I’ve never even left North America,” she said. “Just seems like a big, big thing to go to… there was nowhere else I should be.”

Herriman mom Tara Thompson will fly to Paris to cheer on her son in the 2024 Olympics. (KSL TV)

Linkletter grew up in Herriman, graduating from Herriman High School before running track at Brigham Young University.

While he’ll be representing Utah, Linkletter will be competing for Team Canada — the country his mom is proudly from.

“I was pretty excited when he chose to represent Canada,” a smiling Thompson said.

Linkletter was born in Canada, and Thompson explained they moved from Calgary to Utah when he was 5 years old. All of their extended family is back in Calgary, and Thompson explained they still took frequent road trips and flights back to visit.

After graduating from BYU, Thompson said Linkletter — who has dual citizenship — joined the junior cross-country team for Team Canada and competed in nationals for Team Canada.

She said it only seemed natural that if Linkletter competed in the Olympics, he would represent Canada.

“It really comes down to where his roots are from,” Thompson said. “He takes a lot of pride in recognizing that that’s where he’s from, and you know, that’s who he wants to represent.”

Rory Linkletter will represent Team Canada in the marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Tara Thompson and KSL TV)

His siblings, including Roman and Isbell, are of course thrilled.

Twelve-year-old Roman looks up to Linkletter.

“Sometimes when I go over to visit him, he gives me like basketball advice, football advice, because he played all those sports growing up,” the soon-to-be seventh grader said.

He thinks it’s pretty cool his big brother will be competing in the Olympics.

“I’m actually, like, really excited for that. I can’t wait to stay up ’til midnight, basically, (to) watch him,” Roman said.

More: Exclusive news, stories and highlights from the Paris Olympics on KSL TV and KSL Sports.

Isbell talked about how Linkletter has been a big influence and source of motivation in Isbell’s life.

“Going to watch my older brother compete at nationals in Texas was like a really life-changing moment for me,” Isbell said. “Definitely shaped a lot of the person who I am, because of him.”

Competing in the Olympics, Isbell explained, is a dream moment for his brother.

“Just, super proud of him. Go Rory, you’re going to kill it,” Isbell cheered.

As they watch from Utah, Thompson will be right there in Paris, rooting for Linkletter in person.

“I’ll be waiting at the finish line,” the smiling mom said, with laughter.

Thompson and her husband, Linkletter’s stepfather, will join family members in Paris who are traveling from Calgary, as well as British Columbia and California. Linkletter’s wife and two young children will also be by his side.

With her son competing for gold, Thompson wouldn’t miss it for the world.

“I know that whatever happens, he’s done his best, and his best is always going to be wonderful,” Thompson said. “I’m proud of him, and I know he’s going to do amazing things.”

Tara Thompson hugs her son Rory Linkletter after a track meet. (Tara Thompson and KSL TV)

KSL 5 TV Live

Olympic Utah

Youth-athletes celebrating the 2024 Paris Games at " Festival 24" in July....

Tamara Vaifanua

Olympic festival unites youth from across the world

Utah student-athletes visited Paris with the Utah delegation to celebrate the Summer Games with other students across the world.

1 day ago

Notre Dame Cathedral...

Alex Cabrero

On the eve of opening ceremony, Paris tourism is momentarily quiet

Valeria, who runs Tours with Valeria, loves showing off Paris to her customers, pointing out things you might not get in tourism brochures.

1 day ago

Kathleen Barnes Walker, was a torchbearer for the 2002 Winter Olympics. She was asked to participat...

Emma Benson

‘It was just so fun’: 2002 Olympic torchbearer recalls patriotic experience

In 2002, my grandma, Kathleen Barnes Walker, was a torchbearer for the Salt Lake City Olympics. She recently visited with KSL TV about her experience.

1 day ago

The Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns. (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Olympic spirit, venues in West Valley City and Kearns ready for 2034

Communities with Olympic venues outside Salt Lake City and Park City are already considering what the 2034 Winter Olympics will bring to their cities.

1 day ago

Hope Ware, YouTuber and co-host of “Under the Median” suggests including any information and ph...

Matt Gephardt

Scammers ready to exploit the Olympics as fans search online for merchandise and content

Experts are warning of scammers on the rise during the Olympics as fans search online for merchandise and content.

2 days ago

In honor of Utah winning the 2034 Winter Olympics, a celebration was held at Peaks Ice Arena in Pro...

Andrew Adams

2034 announcement still sinking in as Provo celebrates Utah’s next Winter Olympics

News that the Winter Olympics are officially returning to Utah in 2034 was still sinking in Wednesday as hundreds converged on the Peaks Ice Arena to celebrate.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Herriman mom thrilled for son’s Olympic debut in Paris