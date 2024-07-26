Former USU Guard Steven Ashworth To Host Youth Basketball Camp

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State guard Steven Ashworth will be back in his home state to host a basketball camp before the school year kicks off.

Ashworth transferred from USU to Creighton following the 2022-23 season but his love for the Beehive State remains strong.

STEVEN ASHWORTH FROM IOWAAAAAAA THIS PLACE IS A MADHOUSE 📺 FS1 Creighton 29, Connecticut 23#GoJays | @stevenAsh_15 pic.twitter.com/BFKcaiegcq — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) February 21, 2024

From Aggie To Blue Jay

After spending the first three years of his college career with Utah State, Ashworth decided to test the waters and enter the transfer portal.

The Alpine native packed his bags and moved due east to Omaha, Nebraska, to play his senior season with the Creighton Blue Jays.

Ashworth helped lead Creighton to a 25-10 record with averages of 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.

“It’s been quite the year,” Ashworth said. “A lot of highs and a few lows. Just going with the process of continuing to be a college athlete. My wife and I have loved Omaha as a city and the community is second to none. It resembles Salt Lake City a lot to me.”

Because he started his college career in 2020, Ashworth has one year of eligibility left and will suit up for the Blue Jays in 2024-25.

Giving Back To The Community

Alongside fellow Utah native and college basketball point guard Rylan Jones, Ashworth will be hosting a youth basketball camp at his alma mater Lone Peak High School.

The camp for third graders through ninth graders aims to help and inspire youth basketball players in the state.

RELATED: Samford’s Rylan Jones Had A Memorable End To His Senior Season

“(Rylan Jones and I) planned a basketball camp at Lone Peak High School,” Ashworth said. “We really hope to give them a great experience. We don’t get to be back in Utah together often. We just wanted to make the most of our time, give back to the next generation, and help educate them on how we got to where we are.”

The camp takes place over two days on August 12 and 13. The campers will be split into two age groups with 80 spots available in each group. More information and sign-ups can be found here.

Super excited to be hosting a camp with august 12 & 13 at Lone Peak High School with One of Utahs all time greats @stevenAsh_15 Would love to help and coach Utahs future ballers. Sign up with the link belowhttps://t.co/xsgXCZJLZ4 pic.twitter.com/jDb4J22FPV — Rylan Jones (@rylanjones15) July 25, 2024

Last Season In Logan For Steven Ashworth

With Rylan Jones, the starting point guard to begin the season, seeing action in just 13 games, Ashworth was asked to do a lot in 2023. He was the only Aggie to play more than 1,000 minutes, averaging 32.9 minutes per game.

Ashworth finished as the eighth-leading scorer in the Mountain West at 16.3 points per game. He led the league in free throw percentage (.889), three-point percentage (.450), and threes made per game (3.2). Not only a scorer, but Ashworth also led USU with 4.7 assists per game, the fourth-best mark in the conference.

He notched a season-high 30 points against Oral Roberts. He made a career-high eight threes in a win at Colorado State.

if steven ashworth says get loud, YOU GET LOUD!!!!#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/wDKRZjB0JJ — USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) November 12, 2022

Ashworth was named MW Player of the Week after averaging 23.0 points, 7.5 assists, 3.5 steals, and 3.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 53.3% from the field, 50.0% from deep, and 85.7% at the free throw line in a pair of Utah State wins.

During Mountain West play, Ashworth ranked first in free throw percentage (.920) and 3-pointers made per game (2.72), second in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.90), third in assists per game (4.83), third in 3-point percentage (.392), tied for eighth in steals per game (1.28), and ranked 10th in points per game (15.56).

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Steven Ashworth and other local athletes? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL