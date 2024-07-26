60 in 60: #26 Utah’s Michael Mokofisi (Offensive Line)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 26 is Utah offensive lineman Michael Mokifisi.

Mokofisi is the 16th Ute to crack our list through 35 picks. The most recent selections from Utah are No. 35 Jaren Kump (OL), No. 36 Landen King (TE), and No. 37 Nate Ritchie (S).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Michael Mokofisi

Mokofisi is a junior offensive lineman from Woods Cross, Utah.

At Woods Cross High School, Mokofisi was a three-star recruit and the No. 11 recruit in the state of Utah. He earned first-team all-state as a senior and first-team all-region as a junior in high school.

In three years at Woods Cross, Mokofisi recorded 124 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, eight passes defended, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

In 2021, Mokifisi played as a reserve for Utah’s offensive line in four games. In 2022, he started in 13 games.

Last season, Mokofisi started all 13 games at right guard and was a Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention. The Utes offensive line set up a rushing offense that averaged 182.5 yards per game. They also allowed one sack or less in seven games.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

