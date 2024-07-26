Offseason Video Appears To Show Beefed Up Lauri Markkanen

SALT LAKE CITY – While the NBA world has been focused on trade rumors surrounding Lauri Markkanen this summer, the Utah Jazz forward appears to have hit the weight room.

In a series of videos showing Markkanen getting shots up on the hardwood, Markkanen looks to have added bulk to his upper body.

I forgot to tell @MarkkanenLauri he was out of bounds, so none of these counted pic.twitter.com/V4UTkFo6E2 — Dan Connelly (@DCBMORE) July 25, 2024

Workout Footage Shows Bigger Lauri Markkanen

While offseason workout footage of NBA players can be deceiving (see the Ben Simmons three-point shooting barrage), it’s difficult to dispute that Markkanen looks noticeably stronger in the social media posts.

The videos, posted by Dan Connelly on X, show the Jazz forward working out in Jyväskylä, Finland, a town roughly 160 miles from his hometown of Vantaa.

Adding weight would be a departure from Markkanen’s recent offseason workouts.

Before joining the Jazz, the Cleveland Cavaliers asked Markkanen to slim down to increase his mobility on the perimeter as a wing.

Last summer Markkanen spent the offseason going through military duty in Finland, a requirement for all men in the country before turning 30.

Will The Jazz Trade Lauri Markkanen?

Though rumors continue to swirl around a potential Markkanen trade to the Golden State Warriors, the Jazz have made no indication that they are looking to move on from the forward.

In both public and private settings the Jazz have expressed interest in renegotiating and extending Markkanen before he becomes a free agent next summer.

The Jazz can more than double Markkanen’s current $18 million contract this season using their existing cap space, then sign the one-time All-Star to a multi-year extension which would begin in 2025.

Despite having more than $30 million to spend, the Jazz have resisted making deals this offseason.

Not only have the Jazz not spent significant money on the available free agents, but the players they have agreed to deals with (Johnny Juzang, Drew Eubanks, and second-round draft pick Kyle Filipowski) remain unsigned to maintain maximum cap flexibility.

Markkanen becomes eligible to sign a contract extension on August 6.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops