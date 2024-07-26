2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Offseason Video Appears To Show Beefed Up Lauri Markkanen

Jul 26, 2024, 1:49 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – While the NBA world has been focused on trade rumors surrounding Lauri Markkanen this summer, the Utah Jazz forward appears to have hit the weight room.

In a series of videos showing Markkanen getting shots up on the hardwood, Markkanen looks to have added bulk to his upper body.

Workout Footage Shows Bigger Lauri Markkanen

While offseason workout footage of NBA players can be deceiving (see the Ben Simmons three-point shooting barrage), it’s difficult to dispute that Markkanen looks noticeably stronger in the social media posts.

The videos, posted by Dan Connelly on X, show the Jazz forward working out in Jyväskylä, Finland, a town roughly 160 miles from his hometown of Vantaa.

Adding weight would be a departure from Markkanen’s recent offseason workouts.

Before joining the Jazz, the Cleveland Cavaliers asked Markkanen to slim down to increase his mobility on the perimeter as a wing.

Last summer Markkanen spent the offseason going through military duty in Finland, a requirement for all men in the country before turning 30.

Will The Jazz Trade Lauri Markkanen?

Though rumors continue to swirl around a potential Markkanen trade to the Golden State Warriors, the Jazz have made no indication that they are looking to move on from the forward.

In both public and private settings the Jazz have expressed interest in renegotiating and extending Markkanen before he becomes a free agent next summer.

The Jazz can more than double Markkanen’s current $18 million contract this season using their existing cap space, then sign the one-time All-Star to a multi-year extension which would begin in 2025.

Despite having more than $30 million to spend, the Jazz have resisted making deals this offseason.

Not only have the Jazz not spent significant money on the available free agents, but the players they have agreed to deals with (Johnny Juzang, Drew Eubanks, and second-round draft pick Kyle Filipowski) remain unsigned to maintain maximum cap flexibility.

Markkanen becomes eligible to sign a contract extension on August 6.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Best Memes From 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony was like no other and it gave sports fans some pretty good memes along the way.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Athletic Director On Recent Firings: There is No Agenda

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State Vice President and Athletics Director Diana Sabau shot down claims that recent firings in the Athletics department were backed by an agenda. On Friday, Sabau joined KSL Sports Zone and discussed the termination of Head Football Coach Blake Anderson and Deputy Athletics Director Jerry Bovee. Sabau Denies Claims That […]

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Watch Team USA Enter Olympic Opening Ceremony

The Paris Olympics are officially here! Watch Team USA enter in style with nearly 600 athletes at the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #26 Utah’s Michael Mokofisi (Offensive Line)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 26 is Utah's Michael Mokifisi.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former USU Guard Steven Ashworth To Host Youth Basketball Camp

Former Utah State guard Steven Ashworth will be back in his home state to host a basketball camp before the school year kicks off.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Paris Aims To Reset Olympics With Audacious Games And Wow Opening

After two toned-down, pandemic-hampered Olympics, expect a bold celebration in Paris for the 2024 Summer Games.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Offseason Video Appears To Show Beefed Up Lauri Markkanen