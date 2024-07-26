Watch Team USA Enter Olympic Opening Ceremony

PARIS, France – The 2024 Paris Olympics are officially here! Watch Team USA enter in style with over 500 athletes at the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

For the U.S. and every other participating country, the opening ceremony in Paris was one for the books.

From live music to dancers and more, the 2024 Games looked to make up for the 2020 COVID-affected Olympics.

It may have done just that. Whether fans were in person or watching from home, the Paris Games provided an Opening Ceremony like no other.

The entertainment side of the ceremony wasn’t the only thing that made it special.

…Gaga oh la la! Excuse us as we pick our jaws off of the floor 🤯 @ladygaga just blew us away with a dazzling French cabaret performance at the #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony! pic.twitter.com/oXBtU8wit3 — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

Each country was welcomed to the Summer Games on boats floating down the River Seine in Northern France.

A scenic route through the City of Love with fans cheering them on served as a dream introduction for veteran and rookie Olympians alike.

A trip through the heart of the City of Light. Here’s a look at the parade route for the #ParisOlympics Opening Ceremony. 🚤 📺 #ParisOlympics Opening Ceremony on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/o8wh9dmwof — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2024

The 2024 Paris Olympics takes place Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games are comprised of 329 events across 19 days, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for more than 10,000 athletes.

