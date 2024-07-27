2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SUMMER GAMES

Boat owners along Seine River offered big money for Opening Ceremony rental

Jul 26, 2024, 6:42 PM | Updated: 8:04 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

PARIS — With the Opening Ceremony floating down the Seine River, it will pass right by many people who can watch from their front porches. Especially the boat owners who live on the water.

This spot may be the hottest ticket in the world right now, as people have been offering money to boat owners for the chance to watch the Opening Ceremony from their front-row seats.

One spot with 50 boats moored at a port along the Seine River has a 15-year-long waiting list to live there. But once the Opening Ceremony was announced, no one was moving.

It’s why Oswald Perrin and his kids raised the French flag.

“It is extremely important for us,” Perrin said.

They have pride in their country, especially with the Olympics coming to them. Literally.

“We are very excited,” Perrin said.

The Perrin’s live in their boat along the Seine River in Paris, which has been Oswald Perrin’s dream since he was a kid.

“It’s one of the best places in the world. We have everything here,” he told KSL.

He never could have dreamt of having an Olympics Opening Ceremony, the Parade of Nations, floating by his back door.

“We had an offer to rent our boat for 200,000 a week,” Perrin said.

That’s 200,000 euros, almost a quarter million dollars, to rent out what just might be the best seat in town for the Opening Ceremony.

“That sounds crazy, and we look at each other, my wife Carolina and I, and we say, what we gonna do?”

His next-door neighbor, and several other boat owners along this port, had similar offers. The local government advised them not to accept rentals during the Olympics for security reasons.

“A lot of people here on the port thought they were going to make lots of money, yes,” James Wellings, a Parisian resident told KSL.

Even still, they were allowed to have a dozen friends with them, with pre-approval wristbands and security checks. This would be a tempting offer to sale, but in the end, the Perrins decided not to.

“We really prefer to have that for our family,” Perrin said.

They wanted this moment to be shared with close friends and loved ones, which money can’t buy.

“This is the one time in your life that you will have the Olympic Games right in front of your home,” Perrin said. “It is a unique opportunity and a unique chance for our kids.”

And with the Opening Ceremony wrapping up, it’s sure to be a moment they will never forget.

The Olympics have officially begun.

KSL 5 TV Live

Summer Games

Casey Dawson trains at the Olympic Oval in Kearns (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah Olympic Speedskater headed to Paris to cheer on Team USA summer athletes

A Utah Olympic medalist who competes in winter, will be trading the ice rink for a track in Paris. Speedskater Casey Dawson will get to see the games in a whole new way that will be dramatically different from his own Olympic experience.

7 hours ago

(FILE) A volunteer at the 2002 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City....

Lindsay Aerts

Technical volunteers needed in preparation for Utah’s 2034 games

There's a way for Utahns to start volunteering in Olympics sports now, that may just provide a leg up for being one of those coveted volunteers when the games come back to Utah in 2034.

22 hours ago

Coco Gauff named USA's women's flag bearer for Olympics. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images via CNN News...

Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Coco Gauff still can’t wrap her head around the honor of being Team USA’s flag bearer

Coco Gauff may be a tennis prodigy and one of the top American athletes to represent the USA at the Summer Olympics, but she still finds herself getting caught up in the glamour of the Paris Games.

1 day ago

Tara Thompson hugs her son Rory Linkletter after a track meet. (Tara Thompson and KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Herriman mom thrilled for son’s Olympic debut in Paris

The family of a world-class marathon runner who grew up in Herriman will be cheering him on in the Paris Olympics, but he won't be sporting red, white and blue.

1 day ago

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: General view of passengers inside the Montparnasse train station after dam...

Thomas Adamson and Jeffrey Schaeffer

Arson attacks paralyze French high-speed rail network hours before start of Olympics

French officials says high-speed lines have been hit by arson attacks that heavily disrupted traffic hours before the Olympic opening ceremony.

1 day ago

At least three Utahns are getting the chance to ru the Paris Marathon course right after the Paris ...

Lindsay Aerts

Three Utah runners set to run Olympic marathon course post Olympics

A trio of Utah runners is getting a one-in-a-lifetime chance to run the Paris Marathon course right after the Paris Olympians do.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Boat owners along Seine River offered big money for Opening Ceremony rental