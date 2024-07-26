West Valley man tied to 2 shootings in 24 hours at same West Jordan apartment complex

WEST JORDAN — Criminal charges have been filed against a man who police believe was involved in two shootings at a West Jordan apartment complex within 24 hours, resulting in three people being injured.

Hidir Yousef Doka, 20, of West Valley City, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with five counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony. The charges follow his arrest on July 19 for investigation of two counts of attempted murder in the second shooting.

About 12:30 a.m. on July 13, West Jordan police were called to the Embarc apartments, 6885 S. Redwood Road, on a report of a shooting. They arrived to find five shell casings and learned that a man had been shot in the leg.

Investigators learned that Doka and a woman had gone to a party at the apartment complex, and the victim got into a fight with Doka, whom he did not know. The victim punched Doka and knocked him to the ground and then took his phone and shoes, according to charging documents. He then broke Doka’s phone by throwing it on the ground.

Doka left the party, but contacted a friend and returned to the apartment complex and shot the man who assaulted him, the charges allege.

Prosecutors also noted that Doka “is currently being investigated by the West Jordan Police Department for attempted murder for an incident that occurred within 24 hours of the current case.”

Police believe Doka returned to the apartment complex for a second time with others nearly 24 hours later, just before midnight on July 13, and shot two more people.

“In the second shooting, officers responded to the same location and recovered a total of 53 bullet casings on the ground. There were a total of two people shot, including a female that was shot in the back of the neck. Officers discovered bullet holes in at least five civilian vehicles and several apartments that were occupied at the time,” according to the charges.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the ankle, police say. The woman who was shot in the neck was sitting inside a car.

“One of the bullets traveled through the roof of the car, the back headrest, through (her) neck, and into the radio,” according to a police booking affidavit.

The victims in the second shooting told police they had gone to the apartment complex to check on the victim from the first shooting. When they got there, they saw a vehicle with several people inside “wearing masks and wearing dark clothing” who then fired shots at them, the affidavit states.

Police say several different caliber bullet shells were recovered at the scene. None of the shooting victims had life threatening injuries and all have since been released from the hospital, according to police.

A witness told detectives that after the first shooting, Doka said “he was going to return to the apartments … to ‘catch them,'” the charges state.

The investigation into both shootings is continuing Friday and police say additional arrests are possible. Anyone with information about the incidents can call police at 801-256-2000.