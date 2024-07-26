2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

West Valley man tied to 2 shootings in 24 hours at same West Jordan apartment complex

Jul 26, 2024, 3:44 PM

West Jordan Police (KSL TV)...

(File photo, KSL TV)

(File photo, KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN — Criminal charges have been filed against a man who police believe was involved in two shootings at a West Jordan apartment complex within 24 hours, resulting in three people being injured.

Hidir Yousef Doka, 20, of West Valley City, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with five counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony. The charges follow his arrest on July 19 for investigation of two counts of attempted murder in the second shooting.

About 12:30 a.m. on July 13, West Jordan police were called to the Embarc apartments, 6885 S. Redwood Road, on a report of a shooting. They arrived to find five shell casings and learned that a man had been shot in the leg.

Investigators learned that Doka and a woman had gone to a party at the apartment complex, and the victim got into a fight with Doka, whom he did not know. The victim punched Doka and knocked him to the ground and then took his phone and shoes, according to charging documents. He then broke Doka’s phone by throwing it on the ground.

Doka left the party, but contacted a friend and returned to the apartment complex and shot the man who assaulted him, the charges allege.

Prosecutors also noted that Doka “is currently being investigated by the West Jordan Police Department for attempted murder for an incident that occurred within 24 hours of the current case.”

Police believe Doka returned to the apartment complex for a second time with others nearly 24 hours later, just before midnight on July 13, and shot two more people.

“In the second shooting, officers responded to the same location and recovered a total of 53 bullet casings on the ground. There were a total of two people shot, including a female that was shot in the back of the neck. Officers discovered bullet holes in at least five civilian vehicles and several apartments that were occupied at the time,” according to the charges.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the ankle, police say. The woman who was shot in the neck was sitting inside a car.

“One of the bullets traveled through the roof of the car, the back headrest, through (her) neck, and into the radio,” according to a police booking affidavit.

The victims in the second shooting told police they had gone to the apartment complex to check on the victim from the first shooting. When they got there, they saw a vehicle with several people inside “wearing masks and wearing dark clothing” who then fired shots at them, the affidavit states.

Police say several different caliber bullet shells were recovered at the scene. None of the shooting victims had life threatening injuries and all have since been released from the hospital, according to police.

A witness told detectives that after the first shooting, Doka said “he was going to return to the apartments … to ‘catch them,'” the charges state.

The investigation into both shootings is continuing Friday and police say additional arrests are possible. Anyone with information about the incidents can call police at 801-256-2000.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

handcuffs in front of a gavel...

Carlysle Price

Daniel Martinez sentenced for Draper party shooting

Daniel Martinez was sentenced Thursday to 50 years to life for the deaths of Jonathan Fuentes and Austin Powell at a Draper party shooting, according to a release from the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.

8 days ago

front doors and a plaque...

Alexander Campbell

Three arrested on suspicion of beating, robbing Springville homeowner

Three Utah locals have been arrested, following an investigation into an aggravated robbery in Springville. 

10 days ago

Community members gathered on Monday to memorialize the teen killed in a West Valley shooting. (KSL...

Debbie Worthen

Community mourns loss of Judge Memorial athlete following West Valley shooting

Friends and family of a Judge Memorial high school student are mourning the loss of the 17-year-old after he was shot and killed this weekend.

11 days ago

Law enforcement officers gather at the campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate fo...

Pamela Brown and Shoshana Dubnow, CNN

Local officer tried to stop gunman on rooftop, but was unable to engage him, Butler County sheriff says

A local police officer saw the gunman on the rooftop during former President Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally on Saturday but was unable to engage him, Butler County Sheriff Michael T. Slupe told CNN’s Pamela Brown on Sunday.

12 days ago

Entrance sign at Yellowstone National Park. (NPS)...

Emma Tucker, CNN

Yellowstone National Park gunman held woman against her will and planned to carry out July 4th mass shooting, authorities say

The gunman who opened fire in Yellowstone National Park last week, leaving one ranger injured, had held a woman against her will and said he planned to carry out a mass shooting at July 4th events outside the park, authorities say

17 days ago

Judge Keith Barnes addressing Mia Bailey about her charges....

Garna Mejia, KSL TV, and Daniella Rivera, KSL Investigates

New details emerge about protective order against Mia Bailey, accused of murdering her parents in St. George

KSL's Investigators have obtained exclusive new details on a protective order filed against Mia Bailey, the 28-year-old accused of murdering her parents last month in St. George.

17 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

West Valley man tied to 2 shootings in 24 hours at same West Jordan apartment complex