2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Athletic Director On Recent Firings: There is No Agenda

Jul 26, 2024, 3:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYUtah State Vice President and Athletics Director Diana Sabau shot down claims that recent firings in the Athletics department were backed by an agenda.

On Friday, Sabau joined KSL Sports Zone and discussed the termination of Head Football Coach Blake Anderson and Deputy Athletics Director Jerry Bovee.

Sabau Denies Claims That Firings Were Fueled By ‘An Agenda’

Both Bovee and Anderson have given statements since being terminated from USU.

Anderson’s legal representation released parts of a 70-page statement last week that showcased his side of the events.

The response implied that Utah State’s investigation was faulty, some or all of the allegations made against Anderson were false, and the whole process unfolded the way it did so that Utah State wouldn’t have to buy out his contract.

RELATED: Former Utah State Administrator Jerry Bovee Disputes School’s Accusations, Recounts Firing

“What I do want to talk about today is the timeline,” Sabau said. “It’s important for me to express that I inherited these events that happened in April of 2023. The independent investigation was commissioned in July of 2023. I didn’t start at Utah State until August of 2023. Any inference or assertion that this independent review was part of an agenda is false and is easily disproven with the facts of the timeline.”

That quote was preceded by Sabau saying that the employment decisions are “ongoing personnel matters” and certain specifics would not be commented on.

She went on to explain that the University made the decisions it did to properly represent the values it promotes.

One of those decisions being the elevation of Nate Dreiling to interim head coach. Sabau has previously spoken highly of Dreiling’s experience and his ability to lead the program through the transition period.

“Obviously, once the University received the findings from this independent investigation,” Sabau said. “These decisions were made to uphold our University values and policies, to create a culture of accountability and transparency, and to move forward strongly.”

Sabau didn’t address Anderson’s claims that the investigation’s findings were inconsistent.

However, she did note that the Department of Justice has been involved in some capacity with the football team since 2020.

“The Department of Justice has been involved with Utah State since 2020 because of cases involving football players,” Sabau said during the interview.

Utah State Looks To Move Forward Strongly

The Utah State Football team reports to camp on August 1. The fall semester begins about three weeks later on August 26.

The timing for these firings is far from ideal and Sabau acknowledged that.

“I am the last Athletics Director in the country who would want to make a change with their head football coach in July,” Sabau said.

Both the University and the Athletics Department aim to move forward as quickly and efficiently as possible and begin a new era in Logan.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Best Memes From 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony was like no other and it gave sports fans some pretty good memes along the way.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Watch Team USA Enter Olympic Opening Ceremony

The Paris Olympics are officially here! Watch Team USA enter in style with nearly 600 athletes at the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Offseason Video Appears To Show Beefed Up Lauri Markkanen

Despite trade rumors surrounding Lauri Markkanen this summer, the Utah Jazz forward appears to have hit the weight room.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #26 Utah’s Michael Mokofisi (Offensive Line)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 26 is Utah's Michael Mokifisi.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former USU Guard Steven Ashworth To Host Youth Basketball Camp

Former Utah State guard Steven Ashworth will be back in his home state to host a basketball camp before the school year kicks off.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Paris Aims To Reset Olympics With Audacious Games And Wow Opening

After two toned-down, pandemic-hampered Olympics, expect a bold celebration in Paris for the 2024 Summer Games.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Utah State Athletic Director On Recent Firings: There is No Agenda