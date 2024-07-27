PARK CITY — Newly obtained dash camera shows a California man convicted of reckless endangerment hitting police cars with his truck while fleeing from officers.

On the night of Oct. 8, 2023, Summit County sheriff’s deputies were looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident near Kilby Road. According to court documents, a deputy spotted the suspect’s vehicle entering a roundabout and traveling in the wrong direction.

In the dash camera video of the deputy’s patrol car, the deputy follows the truck, which stops in the middle of the road, goes into reverse, rams the deputy’s marked patrol car, and drives away.

The video shows the truck driving at a high rate of speed, ignoring red lights and stop signs and turning without signals.

According to court documents, the chase continued on state Route 224 until the truck collided with a Park City police patrol car at an intersection and stopped.

Dash camera shows the Summit County deputy ramming the truck into the Park City police car to prevent the truck from leaving as more officers arrived to box in the driver. According to court documents, the driver kept ramming police cars in an attempt to flee.

Court documents state that deputies and officers broke the truck’s window and commanded the driver, David Matheson Thomas, 60, of Colfax, California, to get out of the car. Video shows officers pointing their weapons at Thomas during the encounter.

According to court documents, the deputies were able to unlock the truck’s door through the driver’s side broken window and removed Thomas from the vehicle. After the arrest, a toxicology test showed that Thomas had methamphetamine in his system.

Documents stated that Thomas was charged in 3rd District Court with two counts of assault on a police officer, a second-degree felony; failing to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony; two counts of criminal mischief – reckless endanger of life, a class A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, DUI, and interfering with an officer, class B misdemeanors.

On Nov. 17, 2023, Thomas pleaded guilty to failing to respond to an officer’s signal to stop and the two counts of criminal mischief and reckless endangerment of life. The other charges were dismissed with prejudice.

Court documents state that Thomas was sentenced “to an indeterminate term of not to exceed five years in the Utah State Prison.”