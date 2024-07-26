Best Memes From 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

PARIS, France – The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony was like no other and it gave sports fans some pretty good memes along the way.

Let’s take a look at some of the best from the River Seine on Friday.

Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Memes

After Steph Curry gave A’ja Wilson some Olympic glasses, she posted a picture to X that was immediately claimed by the internet.

The Minions from Despicable Me somehow made their way to the limelight during the Opening Ceremony.

The Minions are trained and READY for the Olympic Games. 💪 @Minions 📺 #ParisOlympics Opening Ceremony on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/7vhtm5yxcw — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2024

Which prompted this X user to ask the important questions.

Two members of Team Britain took advantage of their time on the boat with a Titanic rendition.

Paris, like many other large cities, is known to have quite a few rats. At least they’re sports fans too, right?

A big part of the Paris Opening Ceremony was a mysterious figure who was seen carrying the Olympic torch all over the city. People were quick to point out some lookalikes for the torch-bearer.

Spongebob Squarepants memes have had the internet in a chokehold for over a decade at this point. The Olympics were never safe.

Why are the countries coming out like this #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/kqymGu4lGi — Blake Logan (@BlakeCapa) July 26, 2024

All in all, the Paris Opening Ceremony was very memorable and potentially raised the bar for future host cities. Good luck, Los Angeles.

#OpeningCeremony The guys who are preparing the opening ceremony for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics pic.twitter.com/neZgUam7G6 — Roy Batty (@RoyBattySF) July 26, 2024

The 2024 Paris Olympics takes place Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games are comprised of 329 events across 19 days, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for more than 10,000 athletes.

