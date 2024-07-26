2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Bear still active in garbage, Soapstone Campground remains closed

Jul 26, 2024, 5:29 PM | Updated: 5:38 pm

FILE — A bear roams the forest near Kamas, Utah, in this undated photo.

FILE — A bear roams the forest near Kamas, Utah, in this undated photo. Utah's Department of Natural Resources says keeping your campsite clean and not leaving food out are two keys to staying safe in black bear country. (Utah's DNR)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

KAMAS — Utah’s Soapstone Campground remains closed to humans because it remains an active area for at least one bear.

On Tuesday, the National Forest Service informed the Utah Department of Natural Resources that a bear was in the area and got into the trash at a couple of campsites and several dumpsters at the campground in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

Faith Heaton Jolley said biologist placed two barrel traps and trail cameras in the area, hoping to catch the animal. So far the bear has not been captured and hasn’t been recorded by the cameras, but there is still evidence of a bear in the area’s dumpsters.

black bear

FILE — A bear in Utah is shown in this undated photo. Utah’s Department of Natural Resources says keeping your campsite clean and not leaving food out are two keys to staying safe in black bear country. (Utah DNR)

The bear was in the campground again Thursday, getting into food in the dumpsters instead of going near baited traps, according to Jolley. The U.S. Forest Service is working to empty the dumpsters and Jolley said biologists are hopeful the animal can be trapped and relocated.

The only species of bear in Utah are black bears. They live in the areas where humans camp, live and participate in other outdoor activities. According to DNR, 80% of Utah’s bears are found at elevations between 7,000 and 10,000 feet. It also states that bears will eat almost anything. Typically they avoid contact with humans.

She also wanted to remind campers to keep their campsite clean to avoid attracting a bear to the area and provided these tips:

Here are a few simple tips to keep both you and the bears safe while you are out recreating in bear country — which includes all of Utah except for the West Desert:

Bear-proof your food and supplies

Store your food, snacks and scented items (such as deodorant and toothpaste) in an area where a bear can’t get to them. Do not leave them out on tables or keep them in your tent. Storing them in a locked trailer or locking them in the trunk of your car are both good options. Storing food and scented items in these areas will reduce the chance that a bear smells them. And, if a bear does make its way to the area where you’re staying, if it isn’t rewarded with food, it will likely move on.

Keep your cooking area clean 

After you’ve finished eating, thoroughly clean utensils and anything else that was used to prepare or eat the food. Don’t dump oil or grease from pots or pans onto the ground. Instead, put the oil or grease in a container, and take it home with you. By keeping your campsite’s cooking and eating areas clean, you reduce the chance that a bear will smell food and trash, and be lured to your camp.

Keep your campsite clean

Don’t leave food scraps and other trash scattered around your campsite or cabin area. Instead, put it in trash bags, and take it home with you. Make sure to wipe down picnic tables and keep the area free of food and other debris. Always keep your campsite or cabin area clean because a dirty campsite can attract bears long after you’ve left.

More bear safety tips are available at wildawareutah.org/wildlife/bears/.

 

