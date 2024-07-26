2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love Becomes Highest Paid QB In NFL History

Jul 26, 2024, 9:18 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggie and current Packers QB Jordan Love signed a four-year, $220 million contract extension to stay in Green Bay on Friday.

The contract puts him in a three-way tie for the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.

All it took was Love sitting out the first week of camp practice for the two sides to come to an agreement. Now, the former Aggie will make $55 million annually, the same as Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow.

In his first season as the full-time starter, Love proved himself as a top player in his position.

He threw for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns, added 247 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, and led the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

The new deal comes with one big issue though. Pressure.

Love’s 2023 campaign was a pleasant surprise for Green Bay. In the 2023 NFL preseason power rankings, the Packers were near the bottom of the league in 22nd.

Now, with a successful season under his belt and an all-time contract, the expectations for Love will be higher than ever.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Jordan Love signs contract extension? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chicago Cubs World Series Hero Carl Edwards Jr. Reminisces Over 2016 Championship

It's been nearly eight years since rookie Carl Edwards Jr. took the mound in Cleveland with the Chicago Cubs' World Series on the line.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

US Women’s Basketball Focused On Olympic Gold, Not Program’s Incredible Legacy

The friendly warmup games are over. Now the U.S. women's basketball team has to deal with the pressure of history.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lindsey Vonn Plans To Make Salt Lake 2034 Games Better For Athletes’ Families

When Vonn got involved in the 2034 Winter Olympics SLC bid, the now-retired ski racer wanted to make life easier for athletes' families.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

U.S. Men’s Soccer Takes Out Frustration On Helpless New Zealand

Three United States goals in the opening 30 minutes gave the U.S. men's soccer team its first victory of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Team USA Rugby Sevens Places Eighth At 2024 Paris Olympics

Team USA Rugby Sevens fell to Argentina, 19-0, to place eighth at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Eagles finished with a 1-4-1 record.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Team USA Rugby Sevens Falls To Ireland, Will Play Argentina For 7th

Team USA Rugby Sevens lost a heartbreaker to Ireland and will play for 7th/8th instead of 5th/6th at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love Becomes Highest Paid QB In NFL History