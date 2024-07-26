Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love Becomes Highest Paid QB In NFL History

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggie and current Packers QB Jordan Love signed a four-year, $220 million contract extension to stay in Green Bay on Friday.

The contract puts him in a three-way tie for the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.

BREAKING: Packers, QB Jordan Love agree to four-year extension worth $220M, making him the highest paid QB in NFL history. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/eNBiUG0eqj — NFL (@NFL) July 27, 2024

All it took was Love sitting out the first week of camp practice for the two sides to come to an agreement. Now, the former Aggie will make $55 million annually, the same as Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow.

In his first season as the full-time starter, Love proved himself as a top player in his position.

He threw for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns, added 247 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, and led the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

The breakout year that was Jordan Love’s 2023 season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m71s3Uiype — NFL (@NFL) July 27, 2024

The new deal comes with one big issue though. Pressure.

Love’s 2023 campaign was a pleasant surprise for Green Bay. In the 2023 NFL preseason power rankings, the Packers were near the bottom of the league in 22nd.

Now, with a successful season under his belt and an all-time contract, the expectations for Love will be higher than ever.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

