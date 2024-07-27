Motorcyclist killed in crash at a Millcreek intersection

MILLCREEK — A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a car Friday night.

The motorcyclist was identified as 33-year-old Nicholas Purdy, a Millcreek resident, on Saturday morning by Sgt. Aymee Race with the Unified Police Department.

Race said Purdy was driving northbound and attempted to turn westbound at 3918 S. Highland Drive. She said a car driving through a green light fatally struck Purdy on his motorcycle as they turned.

Race said the driver of the car waited for police and is cooperating with them in the investigation.

Police closed the intersection for about two hours as they investigated the crash.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.