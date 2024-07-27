Utah Graduate Alexis Lagan Fails To Move On To 10m Air Pistol Medal Round

PARIS, France – University of Utah graduate Alexis Lagan had her medal hopes quickly dashed for the 10m Air Pistol event on Saturday.

Lagan finished 25th in the qualification round, missing the 8-person cut to move on to the final.

The Nevada native was consistent in the qualifier but just couldn’t keep up with the top scorers.

Lagan finished with series’ scores of 95, 96, 93, 93, 96, and 97.

On the bright side, Lagan improved upon her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games. She finished 38th in the 10m Air Pistol in 2020, as well as 18th in the 25m Pistol and 16th in the 10m Air Pistol Team event.

Olympic shooting enthusiasts are there 🔥

–

Les passionnés de tir olympique sont au rendez-vous 🔥#Paris2024

📸 Paris 2024 pic.twitter.com/xXEn0i5BvU — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) July 27, 2024

Lagan will have one more shot at earning her first Olympic medal in Paris.

On Friday, August 2, the former Ute will compete in the 25m Pistol event which was her best individual event in 2020.

However, Lagan has found most of her success in the shorter range in recent competitions. At the 2023 World Championships, Lagan finished 12th in the 10-meter and 40th in the 25-meter.

Follow The 2024 Summer Olympics With KSL Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics takes place Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games are comprised of 329 events across 19 days, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for more than 10,000 athletes.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL