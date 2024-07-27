Man died after losing control of his car, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning after he appeared to have lost control of his car in the Glendale neighborhood, according to a release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

At approximately 4:26 a.m., SLPD officers said they received reports of a crash near 1200 West and 2100 s.

Officers arrived and reportedly found a Dodge Ram on its side, with the driver trapped inside. Officials with the Salt Lake City Fire Department rescued the man from the Dodge, but died at the scene.

Detectives said that based on their preliminary investigation, the man was driving east on 2100 s. when he driver lost control, and went through a fence, hitting two parked pickup trucks which could have caused the Dodge to roll.

The release said this crash marks the fifth traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2024.

No further information is being released at this time.

This story is breaking and will be updated.