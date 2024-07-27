Team USA Rugby Sevens Falls To Ireland, Will Play Argentina For 7th

PARIS, France – Team USA Rugby Sevens lost a heartbreaker to Ireland and will play for seventh instead of fifth.

The U.S. will play Argentina to close out its 2024 Paris Olympics run.

What a finish 🔥 Ireland win it with the clock in the red 🇮🇪#Paris2024 | #RugbySevens pic.twitter.com/KAUMWg9XRL — Rugby Sevens (@SVNSSeries) July 27, 2024

Last Minute Try Boosts Ireland To Win Over Team USA

Ireland’s Hugo Lennox put his country out in front early with a first-minute try and made conversion.

Team USA and Ireland traded blows with neither side able to add to its score for the majority of the first half.

Then, just before the break, Aaron Cummings broke through to score the first try of the match for the U.S.

A made conversion kick from Stephen Tomasin evened the score at 7-7.

The second half was basically a mirror image of the first.

After four minutes of play, Perry Baker added to his historic Paris run by touching down his 10th try. With that score, Baker became the all-time leading men’s try scorer in Olympic history.

Out on his own 😎 USA Rugby legend @SpeedSt11ck is now the leading men’s try scorer in Olympic history 🔥#Paris2024 | #RugbySevens pic.twitter.com/R4KLnMpjeS — Rugby Sevens (@SVNSSeries) July 27, 2024

Team USA looked to ride its momentum to a win and chance at a top-5 finish. But, Ireland wasn’t going to go down without a fight.

Two minutes later, Zac Ward made his way into the in-goal area for Ireland. The U.S. still had hope as they kept the lead following a missed conversion.

Trailing by two with no time on the clock, it became do-or-die time for Ireland.

As the game crept up on a full minute of extra time, Terry Kennedy found some space and scored the third try of the game to secure a 17-14 win.

