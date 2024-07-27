Passenger died after semi lost control in Parleys Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — A passenger died after being ejected from a semi-truck when the driver lost control in Parleys Canyon Saturday morning.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety said at approximately 4:30 a.m., the driver of a westbound semi-truck, towing a 53-foot trailer, lost control of the semi near the Lamb’s Canyon exit.

The semi-truck reportedly hit a concrete barrier, and detached from the trailer. DPS officials said the trailer rolled down the north embankment, and the trailer blocked all lanes.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the passenger was “ejected,” and died at the scene, according to DPS officials.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 have reopened.

This story is breaking and will be updated.