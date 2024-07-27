2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Passenger died after semi lost control in Parleys Canyon

Jul 27, 2024, 8:54 AM | Updated: 5:17 pm

FILE: The Utah Department of Public Safety logo....

FILE: The Utah Department of Public Safety logo.

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A passenger died after being ejected from a semi-truck when the driver lost control in Parleys Canyon Saturday morning.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety said at approximately 4:30 a.m., the driver of a westbound semi-truck, towing a 53-foot trailer, lost control of the semi near the Lamb’s Canyon exit.

The semi-truck reportedly hit a concrete barrier, and detached from the trailer. DPS officials said the trailer rolled down the north embankment, and the trailer blocked all lanes.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the passenger was “ejected,” and died at the scene, according to DPS officials.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 have reopened.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

A large lithium battery weighing at 77,000 lbs on the road in Richfield on July 27, 2024....

Michael Houck

‘Very large lithium battery’ blocked traffic in Richfield, police say

A semi truck hauling a "very large lithium battery" tipped over and halted traffic in Richfield Saturday morning.

1 hour ago

An SLCPD car with it's lights on. (Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Carlysle Price

Man died after losing control of his car, police say

A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning after he appeared to have lost control of his car in the Glendale neighborhood, according to a release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

9 hours ago

Unified police cars blocking off the road on 3918 S. Highland Drive after a motorcyclist was killed...

Michael Houck

Motorcyclist killed in crash at a Millcreek intersection

A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a car Friday night in Millcreek.

19 hours ago

Randon Gruninger (left) who was hurt in a car crash in Canada and his father Randy Gruninger (right...

Andrew Adams

Family speaks about Canada crash that killed Utah father, seriously injured son

Family members remembered a father who was killed and a son who was seriously injured in a Canada crash that took a heavy toll.

2 days ago

Fireworks exploding inside of a dumpster in Lehi on July 24, 2024....

Daniel Woodruff

Dramatic video shows fireworks mishap in Lehi neighborhood

Dramatic video showed another Pioneer Day mishap in Utah involving fireworks.

2 days ago

Crews at the sight of a small plane crash after it crashed in front of a Roy home on July 24, 2024....

Mike Anderson

Roy city leaders looking for answers after a small plane crashes in a neighborhood

After a small plane crashed in front of a Roy home on Wednesday, city leaders are concerned about why these crashes are an ongoing problem.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Passenger died after semi lost control in Parleys Canyon