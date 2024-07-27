Team USA Rugby Sevens Places Eighth At 2024 Paris Olympics

PARIS, France – Team USA Rugby Sevens fell to Argentina, 19-0, to place eighth at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The U.S. ended its Olympic run with three straight losses and finished with a 1-4-1 overall record.

Team USA Can’t Get On Board In Loss To Argentina

Even though there was only one try scored, it was an action-packed first half between the U.S. and Argentina.

Team USA nearly struck first after two minutes. Aaron Cummings dove toward the try-line but a video review showed he didnt get the ball down.

The U.S. continued to make a lot of progress with the ball but ultimately never scored. There were three or four legitimate chances that Team USA had in the first half but was unable to capitalize on.

As the opening half was winding down, Argentina finally broke through for the first try of the game. Matias Osadczuk was the try-scorer and Tobias Wade made it 7-0 with the conversion kick.

The second half was considerably less competitive.

It took just over a minute for Argentina to add to its score. Once again, it was Osadczuk and Wade combining for seven points.

Team USA didn’t get nearly as many scoring looks in the second half while Argentina kept a similar pace.

With less than two minutes left, Argentina’s Rodrigo Isgro ran in a try to make it a three-possession lead and put the game out of reach.

