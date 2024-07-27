Open house for former Camp Steiner, now Sunrock High Adventure Base

HEBER — Following historic Camp Steiner’s change in ownership, a Utah family has turned the site into a High Adventure Camp. Sunrock High Adventure Base is holding an open house on Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Camp Steiner had previously been leased by the Boy Scouts of America for close to 100 years, until the BSA chose not to renew the special permit needed for use.

Shad Stevens, Board President for the Sunrock Foundation, decided to save the site that was so meaningful to a lot of Utahns.

The open house, located in the Uinta Mountains, will be free to the public.