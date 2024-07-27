U.S. Men’s Soccer Takes Out Frustration On Helpless New Zealand

PARIS, France – Three United States goals in the opening 30 minutes gave the U.S. men’s soccer team its first victory of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Team U.S.A. beat New Zealand 4-0 to pick up three points.

Eden, Utah native Taylor Booth came off the bench in the 69th minute with his team in front by four goals.

First Half

Contrary to its first match against France, the U.S. team took control early, scoring two goals in the opening ten minutes.

Djordje Mihailovic converted a penalty shot in the fourth minute to give his team a one-goal lead. Mihailovic deposited a right-footed shot into the center of the net. Less than six minutes later, Mihailovic found Walker Zimmerman for a beautiful blast that gave his mates a 2-0 lead.

🇺🇸 Djordje Mihailovic scores the first United States men’s Olympic soccer goal for 16 years Walker Zimmerman just added a second. United States up 2-0 over New Zealand after 12 mins pic.twitter.com/qosBwF7u0c — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) July 27, 2024

The United States put a stranglehold on the match after a frenetic sequence near the top of the six ended when Gianluca Busio beat the keeper off a rebound. The 30th-minute goal put his team up 3-0.

The men’s three-goal halftime lead was the largest Olympic halftime lead in program history.

Second Half

The onslaught continued when Paxton Aaronson beat the keeper in the bottom right corner in the 58th minute.

58′ | FOUR GOALS FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER FOR THE #OLYMNT!!! pic.twitter.com/twfxFBbUDB — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) July 27, 2024

New Zealand got a goal back in the 78th minute. Jesse Randall found space and beat Patrick Schulte from about 16 yards out.

The U.S. went on to win 4-1.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

