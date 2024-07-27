2024 Paris Olympic coverage
U.S. Men's Soccer Takes Out Frustration On Helpless New Zealand

Jul 27, 2024

PARIS, France – Three United States goals in the opening 30 minutes gave the U.S. men’s soccer team its first victory of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Team U.S.A. beat New Zealand 4-0 to pick up three points.

The U.S. men’s soccer team (0-0-1, 0 points) took on New Zealand in each country’s second match of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Eden, Utah native Taylor Booth came off the bench in the 69th minute with his team in front by four goals.

First Half

Contrary to its first match against France, the U.S. team took control early, scoring two goals in the opening ten minutes.

Djordje Mihailovic converted a penalty shot in the fourth minute to give his team a one-goal lead. Mihailovic deposited a right-footed shot into the center of the net. Less than six minutes later, Mihailovic found Walker Zimmerman for a beautiful blast that gave his mates a 2-0 lead.

 

The United States put a stranglehold on the match after a frenetic sequence near the top of the six ended when Gianluca Busio beat the keeper off a rebound. The 30th-minute goal put his team up 3-0.

The men’s three-goal halftime lead was the largest Olympic halftime lead in program history.

Second Half

The onslaught continued when Paxton Aaronson beat the keeper in the bottom right corner in the 58th minute.

New Zealand got a goal back in the 78th minute. Jesse Randall found space and beat Patrick Schulte from about 16 yards out.

The U.S. went on to win 4-1.

Follow The 2024 Summer Olympics With KSL Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics takes place Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games are comprised of 329 events across 19 days, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for more than 10,000 athletes.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

