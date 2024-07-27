Police asking for help in identifying vehicles related to Millcreek hit-and-run

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three vehicles seen near the scene of a Millcreek hit-and-run on Saturday.

Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake said in a press release that the accident occurred at 2300 East and 3051 South around 5:56 a.m.

According to police, a driver of a vehicle stopped their vehicle after striking a cat. The driver had gotten out of the vehicle to help the cat when they were struck by another vehicle. Police said the person who was hit is currently in critical condition.

“According to available information, a black box-type SUV may have stopped behind this vehicle as the victim exited their vehicle to render aid to the cat,” the press release stated. “It is possible the driver or occupants of this SUV may have witnessed this individual struck by another vehicle.”

Police are asking the public to take a look at a video recorded near the incident to help identify vehicles related to the investigation.

The video provided shows a roadway at the upper left corner of the footage. According to police, the first and second car may have been witnesses of the accident. The third truck is the suspect vehicle, the truck appears to have something in the back of it.

The UPD is asking anyone who may have seen anything related to the Millcreek case to call 801-840-4000 and reference case number CO24-70166.