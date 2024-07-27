2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Police asking for help in identifying vehicles related to Millcreek hit-and-run

Jul 27, 2024, 1:29 PM | Updated: 1:34 pm

File: Salt Lake City police are investigating reports of a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Liberty...

File: Salt Lake City police are investigating reports of a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Liberty Wells neighborhood. (Salt Lake City Police)

(Salt Lake City Police)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY KENNEDY CAMARENA, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three vehicles seen near the scene of a Millcreek hit-and-run on Saturday.

Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake said in a press release that the accident occurred at 2300 East and 3051 South around 5:56 a.m.

According to police, a driver of a vehicle stopped their vehicle after striking a cat. The driver had gotten out of the vehicle to help the cat when they were struck by another vehicle. Police said the person who was hit is currently in critical condition.

“According to available information, a black box-type SUV may have stopped behind this vehicle as the victim exited their vehicle to render aid to the cat,” the press release stated. “It is possible the driver or occupants of this SUV may have witnessed this individual struck by another vehicle.”

Police are asking the public to take a look at a video recorded near the incident to help identify vehicles related to the investigation.

The video provided shows a roadway at the upper left corner of the footage. According to police, the first and second car may have been witnesses of the accident. The third truck is the suspect vehicle, the truck appears to have something in the back of it.

The UPD is asking anyone who may have seen anything related to the Millcreek case to call 801-840-4000 and reference case number CO24-70166.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Michael Houck

Two men suspected of hiding drugs in a gas station toilet before traffic stop

Two men are accused of hiding drugs in a gas station toilet and trying to flee from police Wednesday night.

2 hours ago

A California driver pinned by Summit County sheriff's deputies and a Park City police officer after...

Michael Houck

Dash camera shows California man ramming his car into Summit County patrol cars

Newly obtained dash camera shows a California man convicted of reckless endangerment hitting police cars with his truck while fleeing from officers.

22 hours ago

FILE: Iron County Jail...

Michael Houck

Ohio man arrested in Cedar City for allegedly kidnapping a California girl

An Ohio man was found with a reported kidnapped California teen at a Cedar City gas station on Wednesday.

1 day ago

West Jordan Police (KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

West Valley man tied to 2 shootings in 24 hours at same West Jordan apartment complex

Criminal charges have been filed against a man who police believe was involved in two shootings at a West Jordan apartment complex within 24 hours, resulting in three people being injured.

1 day ago

This undated police handout picture shows Ismael Zambada. (Procuraduria General de la Republica/Reu...

Emma Tucker, Polo Sandoval and Evan Perez, CNN

US operation to capture Sinaloa cartel leaders had the help of one of the captured men: a son of ‘El Chapo,’ official says

An alleged Mexican drug kingpin suspected of flooding the United States with deadly fentanyl and who evaded authorities for decades is in U.S. custody after he was arrested in El Paso, Texas, Thursday.

1 day ago

Jared Daoman (left) sitting with Melanie Peterson (right) who is talking about her experience with ...

Garna Mejia

Biological mother speaks of red flags prior to Gavin Peterson’s death

The biological mother of 12-year-old Gavin Peterson, who was allegedly starved to death by his biological father, stepmother and oldest brother, is breaking her silence.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Police asking for help in identifying vehicles related to Millcreek hit-and-run