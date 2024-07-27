‘Very large lithium battery’ blocked traffic in Richfield, police say

RICHFIELD, Sevier County — A semi truck hauling a “very large lithium battery” tipped over and halted traffic in Richfield Saturday morning.

The Richfield Police Department posted on Facebook that the semi was trying to turn into the Flying J at 35 E. Flying J Drive, but tipped over.

“Due to the extreme fired hazard, the immediate area was blocked off until it could be uprighted and moved off the roadway. This was a very complex process due to the extreme weight of the battery (77,000 lbs),” the police department said in its post.

The battery was removed at approximately 2 p.m., and Main Street reopened, but Flying J Drive was still partially closed because crews were waiting for a new trailer to haul the battery away.