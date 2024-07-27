Chicago Cubs World Series Hero Carl Edwards Jr. Reminisces Over 2016 Championship

SALT LAKE CITY— It’s been nearly eight years since rookie Carl Edwards Jr. took the mound in Cleveland with a Chicago Cubs’ World Series title on the line. Now a starting pitcher for the El Paso Chihuahuas, the San Diego Padres’ Triple-A affiliate, time has not diminished his memories of that season or his passion for the game.

Growing up in a self-described baseball family, Edwards had an uncle and cousin selected in the MLB draft. Always around the game while his father pitched in local South Carolina men’s leagues, Edwards developed a special bond with his father on the field.

“My dad was like the best pitcher when I was coming up,” Edwards said. “He pretty much taught me everything. I started when I was three years old. He told me to stand up on our asphalt driveway, said, ‘Put your foot against there,’ and that was my little mound.”

A phrase his father used in those early throwing sessions, ‘Focus on the mitt,’ continues to be a mechanism Edwards uses on the mound, with a slight adjustment.

“To calm myself down now, I stare at the catcher and try to throw it through him. I don’t throw it at the mitt; I try to throw it through his chest protector.”

Before joining the Padres organization in early July, the native of Prosperity, South Carolina, hadn’t started a game since 2014. While some might shy away from such a significant role shift after ten years, the challenge is what makes it fun for Edwards.

“It makes me more versatile as a player and pitcher, so I’m excited. When they told me they wanted me to start, it brought that little kid right back out. Now, I can’t wait to start. I’m happy because it’s like a new fire.”

With a championship already in his back pocket, Edwards sets a high bar for himself. Pointing to an All-Star appearance and earning a Cy Young, the award given annually to the best MLB pitcher in each league, the Padres farmhand believes he has many good years left in baseball.

The father of two hopes to share his remaining time in the game with his kids, just like he did with his father.

“I want to make an All-Star team so I can have my kids on the field during the Home Run Derby,” Edwards laughed. “The camera hits us, and I have my kids right there beside me. They’re running around with my jerseys on; I’m with all the other top 25-50 players. It’s something I’ve wanted to do.”

“I just want to be the best I can possibly be in this sport, in this game, because at the end of the day, I know I’ll be able to say I gave it my all. I’ll be able to walk away from the game when that time comes with my hat tipped to the crowd.”

Chemistry Carries Cubs To World Series Title

Acquired by Chicago in a July 2013 trade that shipped starting pitcher Matt Garza to the Texas Rangers, the 6’3, 165-pound ‘Stringbean Slinger’ made his MLB debut in 2015. Edwards made five appearances for Chicago in September and October while the team advanced to the National League Championship Series. After seeing the season end at the hands of a New York Mets sweep, Edwards had a feeling 2016 would be special.

“Once we got swept, we were upset, but we weren’t mad. It was like, this is the wave we’ve got coming. In ’15, we kind of exceeded expectations. We got a taste, we felt the (playoff) atmosphere, and we’re right there.”

Edwards credited Cubs’ veterans for their encouragement and work ethic displayed on the field and in the clubhouse.

“The veteran guys for that team became like our brothers. Those vets knew the potential we all had, so they were right there to tell us, ‘Hey, good job,’ or ‘Don’t worry, you can do better.’ They molded us to be like they were. From Spring Training, I felt it. We were hungry and we got that taste now.”

After 2015 centerfielder and leadoff hitter Dexter Fowler unexpectedly returned to the fold in Spring Training, the club and Edwards were on a mission.

“I’ll never forget when he (Fowler) started walking down. He was huge for me, him, and Jason Heyward. Those two guys set me straight, they taught me everything I need to know about being a professional athlete and how to carry myself.”

Edwards threw 36 regular-season innings in 2016, becoming a trusted member of manager Joe Maddon’s bullpen. Used in a variety of roles, he went into the playoffs with a 3.75 ERA and 52 strikeouts against 14 walks.

He made two appearances in the Cubs’ NLDS win over the San Francisco Giants and three more in the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. His five scoreless playoff outings helped Chicago reach the World Series for the first time since 1945.

After giving up his first run of the postseason in a 7-6 Cubs game three loss, and a base hit to the only batter he faced in game five, Edwards was not originally scheduled to pitch in game seven. Kyle Hendricks, Jon Lester, and Aroldis Chapman threw well enough in the series clincher to force extra innings, but a 17-minute rain interruption delayed Edwards’ date with history.

As it turns out, that rain delay provided Cubs players with a chance to reset after a disastrous eighth inning. Heyward called a team meeting that Edwards only heard part of before returning to the bullpen.

“The rain delay happens and Monty and I are walking in from the bullpen. I’ll never forget what he said to me, ‘It’s going to be up to you and me.’ We got to the meeting, and they were already talking. Heyward asked who’s pitching and I said me. The guys said, ‘Don’t worry, we’re gonna get you runs.’ Everything they were putting in the atmosphere at the moment was just like a sprinkle of magic.”

After the offense staked him to an 8-6 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the frame, the rookie came on to record the first two outs in the tenth. Rajai Davis singled in one run, forcing Maddon to his bullpen once again. Mike Montgomery came in and ended the series with a perfectly placed curveball to Michael Martinez.

Edwards plans to take what he learned in Chicago with him for the rest of his career.

“The chemistry we had was probably the best out of everywhere I’ve been so far. I was legit there, and I knew what we had to do. I know what it took for us to be good. I’m a couple of days away from seven years (MLB service time), and I want everybody I’ve played with to have that opportunity. I wish everybody could win a World Series, but it’s very hard to do.”

