The remains of a missing Texas woman were found, Grand County sheriff’s say

MOAB — Authorities have identified the human remains found on Tuesday as a Texas woman who went missing with her husband in late June.

On Saturday, the Grand County Sherriff’s Office and the Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed that the remains of Maranda Ankofski, 50, were found in Millcreek Canyon, the area where search and rescue crews were looking for her and her husband, Ray Ankofski, 58.

“The Grand County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to Miranda Ankofski’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “We understand the profound impact this news may have on the community and are committed to providing updates as more information becomes available.”

The sheriff’s office has not reported finding the remains of Ray Ankofski and is still treating the search as a “recovery effort.”

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.