‘Kolob Fire’ near Virgin forces evacuations in the area

Jul 27, 2024, 6:16 PM | Updated: 10:22 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

VIRGIN, Washington County — A new human-caused wildfire northeast of Virgin is threatening structures in the area Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson with Utah Fire Info told KSL that the Kolob Fire was originally reported as an RV on fire near Kolob Terrace Road, but when fire crews arrived, the fire started to spread to the nearby hill.

The spokesperson said the evacuation orders to 300 residents near Kolob Terrace Road were still in effect as of 9:50 p.m., but the road closures were lifted.

Utah Fire Info said the fire is about 300 acres multiple crews, including ground and air resources, are responding.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

Utah Firewatch

As of 8 p.m., Utah Fire Info reported the DikkerHill fire had grown to 200 acres, and poses a threa...

Carlysle Price

Dikkerhill Fire sparked near Bromley Canyon, officials say stuctures are threatened

A brush fire started near Bromley Canyon east of the community in Echo Wednesday night, fire officials said.

4 days ago

People in one Hyde Park neighborhood are urging everyone to be careful this Pioneer Day, after flam...

Mike Anderson

Hyde Park residents urging caution after brush fire gets dangerously close to homes

People in one Hyde Park neighborhood are urging everyone to be careful this Pioneer Day, after flames came within feet of several homes.

5 days ago

Utah Fire Info reported Tuesday afternoon that a new wildfire has started up on Antelope Island. (...

Shelby Lofton

New wildfire breaks out on Antelope Island

Utah Fire Info reported Tuesday afternoon that a new fire has started up on Antelope Island.

5 days ago

In Utah, the firework window runs from July 22-25. But it comes at a time when much of the state is...

Daniel Woodruff

Dry conditions worsen across much of Utah, highlighting need for fireworks safety

In Utah, the firework window runs from July 22-25. But it comes at a time when much of the state is a lot drier than it was just a few weeks ago.

6 days ago

Fireworks are displayed at a stand in Millcreek on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. During the 2018 legisl...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Cox urges Utahns to celebrate Pioneer Day safely after near ‘catastrophes’

SALT LAKE CITY — A little more than two-thirds of Utah’s wildfires this year have been caused by various human activities, including one that sparked in the foothills northwest of Ensign Peak on Saturday. And with Utah’s second July fireworks window opening on Monday ahead of Pioneer Day, Gov. Spencer Cox said he wants Utahns […]

6 days ago

Firefighters walk through the Sandhurst Fire near Ensign Peak in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 21,...

Brianna Chavez

Investigation into Sandhurst Fire concludes the cause undetermined

After investigation, fire crews said Monday the cause of the Sandhurst Fire is undetermined.

6 days ago

‘Kolob Fire’ near Virgin forces evacuations in the area