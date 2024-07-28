‘Kolob Fire’ near Virgin forces evacuations in the area

VIRGIN, Washington County — A new human-caused wildfire northeast of Virgin is threatening structures in the area Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson with Utah Fire Info told KSL that the Kolob Fire was originally reported as an RV on fire near Kolob Terrace Road, but when fire crews arrived, the fire started to spread to the nearby hill.

The spokesperson said the evacuation orders to 300 residents near Kolob Terrace Road were still in effect as of 9:50 p.m., but the road closures were lifted.

Utah Fire Info said the fire is about 300 acres multiple crews, including ground and air resources, are responding.

The –#KolobFire is still burning actively tonight. Est. 300+ acres. Evacuations & closures are still in place. 0% contained. Crews will continue to work on establishing anchor points & work towards containment through the night. #ffslkmg pic.twitter.com/iUsxNC3fZs — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 28, 2024

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.