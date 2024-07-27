2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Trade Lands Former Cougar Andrew Pintar Opportunity With Miami Marlins

Jul 27, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – Being a professional can come at you fast, as former BYU Cougar Andrew Pintar found out after being traded from the Arizona Diamondbacks organization to the Miami Marlins.

Pintar was dealt alongside Deyvison De Los Santos to the Miami Marlins in exchange for lefty reliever A.J. Puk on Thursday, July 25.

Locals In MiLB: Justin Sterner Gets Second Cup Of Coffee With Tampa Bay Rays

Pintar opened 2024 at High-A Hillsboro. In 57 games with the Hops, Pintar slashed .304/.403/.516 with 13 doubles, three triples, and nine home runs. His relatively slow April gave way to a five-homer, 13-RBI May that saw the Provo, Utah native become the Diamondback’s No. 30 prospect, according to MLB.com.

Pintar was promoted to Double-A for the first time on June 18, where he hit .184 with a pair of doubles and six RBI in ten games before the trade. Miami assigned Pintar to the double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Andrew Pintar | Utility | Spanish Fork HS

Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos – Miami Marlins

A second baseman, shortstop, and centerfielder in three seasons (2020-22) with BYU, Pintar hit .298 with nine long balls and 46 RBI in Provo. His best season came in 2021 when he finished with nine homers and 32 RBI while hitting .333.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Pintar in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB draft, the highest Cougar draft pick in a decade. He hit .241 in 37 games at High-A Hillsboro in 2023.

2024 Stats: 69 Games | .294 | 75 Hits | 15 2B | 3 3B | 9 HR | 38 RBI | 19 SB | 42 BB | 58 K

2023 High- A Stats: .241 BA | 34 Hits | 2 HR | 14 RBI | 11 BB | 36 K

Follow Locals in Pro Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Locals in MLB here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

