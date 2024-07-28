Two toddlers and a woman killed in pontoon accident on Lake Powell

PAGE, Arizona — Several people were trapped in a capsized pontoon boat being towed in Navajo Canyon on Friday.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:18 p.m., the National Park Service Glen Canyon Regional Communications Center was alerted of an overturned vessel on Lake Powell at the mouth of Navajo Canyon.

“The 25-foot privately owned pontoon vessel was being towed by another boater, when waves contributed to the towed vessel capsizing,” the sheriff’s press release stated. “Several of the 11 passengers became trapped under the overturned vessel.”

First responders arrived and found a person on top of the capsized pontoon boat and nearby boaters helping people get out of the water, according to the office. The office said one juvenile and an adult were flown to the hospital.

“As of today, deceased include: Two, 4-year-old males, and Melissa Bean, 72-year-old female,” the press release stated. The sheriff’s office said the boys and the woman died at the scene.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office told KSL that a Kanab, Utah, family was involved in this accident but did not say how or the extent of the family’s involvement.

Contributing: Brianna Chavez, KSL TV

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.