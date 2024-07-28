Body recovered from Grantsville Reservoir believed to be missing swimmer, officials say

GRANTSVILLE — A man’s body was found in the water of the Grantsville Reservoir Saturday evening and is believed to be a reported missing swimmer.

A spokesperson from the North Tooele Fire District said at 7:40 p.m., the Tooele County Dispatch received a call about a man who was found unresponsive floating in the Grantsville Reservoir.

The spokesperson said the body is believed to be the missing swimmer who went under the water and did not resurface Thursday evening.

The reservoir was reopened about an hour before the body was found, but it is closed again, the spokesperson said.

Officials have not identified the found body or the missing swimmer search and rescue crews were originally searching for.