Team USA Women’s Rugby Sevens Blows Out Japan At Paris Olympics

PARIS, France – Team USA Women’s Rugby Sevens dominated Japan to claim a win in their first match of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Two Utah locals, Alex Sedrick and Steph Rovetti, started on the bench for Team USA and saw action in the second half.

Team USA Cruises To Big Win Over Japan

The U.S. has never lost to Japan in women’s rugby. Team USA made sure to keep that streak alive in Paris.

However, it didn’t look like a sure thing in the opening minutes.

Just over a minute after kickoff, Japan’s Sakura Mizutani scored the first points of the match. A conversion kick from Hanako Utsumi made it 7-0.

The early deficit kicked Team USA into overdrive.

Sarah Levy got past the try-line a minute later to make it 7-5. The U.S. took the lead after four minutes as Kristi Kirshe and Kayla Canett combined for seven points with a try and conversion.

Kirshe scored another and Sammy Sullivan made it a four-try half as time expired. Team USA led 22-7 at the half.

After a couple of minutes and a fifth U.S. try, Sedrick checked in.

It didnt take long for her to make an impact. Sedrick scored a try two minutes after checking in to give Team USA a 36-7 lead.

Just after Sedrick’s score, Rovetti also got some time on the pitch.

Japan held off the U.S. over the closing minutes of the match and the Eagles walked away with a 36-7 win.

