Two dead after car rolls downhill near Kyhv Peak in Provo

LOCAL NEWS

Jul 28, 2024, 10:03 AM

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

PROVO — Two people were killed after a car rolled off the roadway down a “steep embankment” near the Provo Shooting Sports Park, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lt. Josh Chappel said at approximately 10 p.m., a 911 call reported an accident, stating there were injuries. Authorities arrived at Khyv Peak Road, where the car had reportedly veered from. Two people were declared dead, but Chappel did not say if they were pronounced dead at the scene or taken to the hospital first.

The cause of the car leaving the roadway is unknown. Authorities did not release the names of those involved, or clarify if there were any other passengers injured.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

