2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OLYMPIC UTAH

Utah native Haley Batten makes history for Team USA with silver medal win

Jul 28, 2024, 11:44 AM | Updated: 12:21 pm

Haley Batten...

Haley Batten of Team United States celebrates winning silver as she crosses the finish line during the Women’s Cross-Country Cycling Mountain Bike Gold Medal race on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Elancourt Hill on July 28, 2024 in Elancourt, France. (Tim de Waele, Getty Images)

(Tim de Waele, Getty Images)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

PARIS, France — Park City native and Team USA mountain biker Haley Batten made history Sunday morning, after winning silver in the women’s mountain bike cross-country race.

Batten now holds the highest mountain biking Olympic medal in U.S. history, for both men and women Olympians.

At the end of Sunday’s race, she followed gold medal winner Frace’s Pauline Ferrand-Prévot through the finish line. Batten was followed closely by bronze winner Jenny Rissveds of Sweden. Ferrand-Prévot held a comfortable lead

Batten’s race

The cross-country race was held at Elancourt Hill in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines in Paris.

While others challenged her position during the 20-mile race, Batten came through, slowly improving her position with each 2.74-mile lap. Starting in 15th place, she moved to 12th by the end of the first lap. By the time she’d finished her second, she’d taken fifth, and with another lap, she was in fourth place.

Then, Batten was forced to halt by a flat tire approximately halfway through.

“But, you can’t ever count out Team USA,” wrote KSL Sports writer, Chandler Holt.

Haley Batten of Team United States competes during the Women’s Cross-Country Cycling Mountain Bike Gold Medal race on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Elancourt Hill on July 28, 2024 in Elancourt, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images) (L-R) Silver medalist Haley Batten of Team United States and Bronze medalist Jenny Rissveds of Team Sweden react during the Women’s Cross-Country Cycling Mountain Bike Gold Medal race on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Elancourt Hill on July 28, 2024 in Elancourt, France. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Gold medalist Pauline Ferrand Prevot of Team France (C), Silver medalist Haley Batten of Team United States (L) and Bronze medalist Jenny Rissveds of Team Sweden (R) pose on the podium during the Women’s Cross-Country Cycling Mountain Bike Gold Medal race on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Elancourt Hill on July 28, 2024 in Elancourt, France. (Tim de Waele, Getty Images) Haley Batten of Team United States celebrates winning silver as she crosses the finish line during the Women’s Cross-Country Cycling Mountain Bike Gold Medal race on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Elancourt Hill on July 28, 2024 in Elancourt, France. (Tim de Waele, Getty Images)

Batten lost out on 40 seconds and nearly fell from the top ten. After hitting the ground again with a restored tire, Batten triumphed with the next lap, maneuvering her way up to second.

Rissveds challenged her on the seventh and final lap, taking the second-place spot before quickly taking a backseat to Batten again. The two crossed the finish line minutes after Ferrand-Prévot, and Rissveds followed Batten by just seconds.

From the other side of the finish line, Batten circled back to meet Rissveds as she crossed the finish line. The two met and embraced tightly behind handlebars, both smiling, panting, and seemingly in disbelief.

Ferrand-Prévot finished at 1;26:02, Batten at 1:28:59, and Rissvends at 1:29:04.

Gold medalist Pauline Ferrand Prevot of Team France (C), Silver medalist Haley Batten of Team United States (L) and Bronze medalist Jenny Rissveds of Team Sweden (R) pose on the podium during the Women’s Cross-Country Cycling Mountain Bike Gold Medal race on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Elancourt Hill on July 28, 2024 in Elancourt, France. (Tim de Waele, Getty Images)

More: Exclusive news, stories and highlights from the Paris Olympics on KSL TV and KSL Sports.

Contributing: Chandler Holt, KSL Sports

KSL 5 TV Live

Olympic Utah

Simone Biles of United States, has her ankle taped after competing on the uneven bars during a wome...

Will Graves, National AP Writer

Simone Biles shakes off calf injury to dominate during Olympic gymnastics qualifying

Simone Biles posted an all-around total of 59.566 during Olympic qualifying inside a packed and star-studded Bercy Arena despite complaining of a left calf injury that had her limping.

4 hours ago

Several closed shops in Central Paris due to the strict security measures in place due to the Openi...

Alex Cabrero

Paris businesses start to reopen after Opening Ceremony

With the Opening Ceremony completed, many business owners in Paris are hoping for a return to normal.

19 hours ago

Casey Dawson trains at the Olympic Oval in Kearns (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah Olympic Speedskater headed to Paris to cheer on Team USA summer athletes

A Utah Olympic medalist who competes in winter, will be trading the ice rink for a track in Paris. Speedskater Casey Dawson will get to see the games in a whole new way that will be dramatically different from his own Olympic experience.

1 day ago

(FILE) A volunteer at the 2002 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City....

Lindsay Aerts

Technical volunteers needed in preparation for Utah’s 2034 games

There's a way for Utahns to start volunteering in Olympics sports now, that may just provide a leg up for being one of those coveted volunteers when the games come back to Utah in 2034.

2 days ago

Tara Thompson hugs her son Rory Linkletter after a track meet. (Tara Thompson and KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Herriman mom thrilled for son’s Olympic debut in Paris

The family of a world-class marathon runner who grew up in Herriman will be cheering him on in the Paris Olympics, but he won't be sporting red, white and blue.

2 days ago

Youth-athletes celebrating the 2024 Paris Games at " Festival 24" in July....

Tamara Vaifanua

Olympic festival unites youth from across the world

Utah student-athletes visited Paris with the Utah delegation to celebrate the Summer Games with other students across the world.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Utah native Haley Batten makes history for Team USA with silver medal win