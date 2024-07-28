PARIS, France — Park City native and Team USA mountain biker Haley Batten made history Sunday morning, after winning silver in the women’s mountain bike cross-country race.

Batten now holds the highest mountain biking Olympic medal in U.S. history, for both men and women Olympians.

At the end of Sunday’s race, she followed gold medal winner Frace’s Pauline Ferrand-Prévot through the finish line. Batten was followed closely by bronze winner Jenny Rissveds of Sweden. Ferrand-Prévot held a comfortable lead

Batten’s race

The cross-country race was held at Elancourt Hill in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines in Paris.

While others challenged her position during the 20-mile race, Batten came through, slowly improving her position with each 2.74-mile lap. Starting in 15th place, she moved to 12th by the end of the first lap. By the time she’d finished her second, she’d taken fifth, and with another lap, she was in fourth place.

Then, Batten was forced to halt by a flat tire approximately halfway through.

“But, you can’t ever count out Team USA,” wrote KSL Sports writer, Chandler Holt.

Batten lost out on 40 seconds and nearly fell from the top ten. After hitting the ground again with a restored tire, Batten triumphed with the next lap, maneuvering her way up to second.

Rissveds challenged her on the seventh and final lap, taking the second-place spot before quickly taking a backseat to Batten again. The two crossed the finish line minutes after Ferrand-Prévot, and Rissveds followed Batten by just seconds.

From the other side of the finish line, Batten circled back to meet Rissveds as she crossed the finish line. The two met and embraced tightly behind handlebars, both smiling, panting, and seemingly in disbelief.

Ferrand-Prévot finished at 1;26:02, Batten at 1:28:59, and Rissvends at 1:29:04.

More: Exclusive news, stories and highlights from the Paris Olympics on KSL TV KSL Sports .

Contributing: Chandler Holt, KSL Sports