2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Durant, James Lift USA Basketball Past Serbia In Olympic Opener

Jul 28, 2024, 11:13 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PARIS, France – USA Basketball started their journey for a Gold Medal as they began group play with a 110-84 win over Serbia in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.

Leading the way for USA Basketball was Kevin Durant and LeBron James, who combined for 44 points. Durant finished with 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the floor, and 5-for-5 from the three-point line. James nearly had a triple-double with 21 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists.

For Serbia, reigning NBA MVP and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic recorded 20 points, five rebounds, and eight assists.

Kevin Durant Catches Fire In First Half For USA Basketball Against Serbia

After trailing by ten points in the first quarter, Team USA received a spark from Stephen Curry and Devin Booker, who combined for three triples to get within one point. James put the United States in front after getting to the rim like he normally does, like a freight train.

After missing all five exhibition games due to injury, Kevin Durant made his 2024 USA Basketball debut. While on a minutes restriction, the Phoenix Suns star entered the contest and seconds later, drilled a three-pointer.

The United States had a 25-20 lead at the end of the first quarter after ending the opening frame on an 11-0 run. All 25 points were scored by six players on six three-pointers. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant each had six points, LeBron James and Anthony Edwards dropped five points apiece, while Stephen Curry added a triple.

For Serbia, Aleksa Avramovic led the way with six points. Nikola Jokic added three points, one rebound, two assists, and three turnovers.

Durant continued his hot start with eight points in the second quarter and was up to 14 points on 5-for-5 shooting from the field and 4-for-4 from downtown.

Team USA had a 10-point lead midway through the second quarter when Serbia went on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to two points with under two minutes to go until halftime. Buckets by Durant and Jrue Holiday stretched the lead back to six points before Bogdan Bogdanovic drilled a three-pointer.

At the end of the first half, the United States had a 58-49 lead over Serbia. Durant led the way with 21 points, including 15 points in the second quarter, shooting 8-for-8 from the field and 5-for-5 from the three-point line. LeBron James added 12 points, three rebounds, and five assists, shooting 6-for-6 from the field.

As a team, the United States shot 22-of-33 from the field, including 10-for-15 from two, and 12-of-18 from downtown.

Serbia was led by Nikola Jokic with 12 points, four assists, and two rebounds. He dropped nine points in the second quarter.

USA Basketball Cruises In Second Half

Not much scoring took place early in the third quarter. Although, there was a lot of physical play, including an unsportsmanlike foul on Embiid. The United States went on a run with great plays being made by LeBron James. He wasn’t just scoring the ball but was playing great defense and dished out some great assists.

James went to the bench with 3:30 left in the third quarter and had 18 points, four rebounds, and eight assists, while shooting 8-of-9 from the floor. Team USA outscored Serbia 26-16 in the third quarter to take an 84-65 lead entering the fourth quarter.

The United States had the game in hand in the fourth quarter. But head coach Steve Kerr kept his main players in the contest to continue to build chemistry for the next game and beyond.

USA Basketball started their Olympic journey with a win over Serbia. They will be in action on Wednesday, July 31 as they continue pool play against South Sudan. Tip-off is at 1:00 p.m. MT on USA Network. They will wrap up pool play against Puerto Rico on Saturday, August 3 at 9:15 a.m. MT on KSL TV.

Want more coverage of USA Basketball? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Alex Sedrick Scores Try In U.S. Women’s Rugby Sevens Clobbering Of Brazil

The U.S. women's rugby sevens team picked up its second win of the day after their defense held Brazil to one try in a 24-5 victory.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Team USA Women’s Rugby Sevens Blows Out Japan At Paris Olympics

Team USA Women's Rugby Sevens dominated Japan to claim a win in their first match of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Local Haley Batten Claims Silver Medal In Mountain Bike Race

Park City native and Team USA mountain biker Haley Batten was in the hunt for a medal halfway through the women's mountain bike race.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Trade Lands Former Cougar Andrew Pintar Opportunity With Miami Marlins

Being a pro can come at you fast, as former BYU Cougar Andrew Pintar found out after a trade sent him to the Miami Marlins.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chicago Cubs World Series Hero Carl Edwards Jr. Reminisces Over 2016 Championship

It's been nearly eight years since rookie Carl Edwards Jr. took the mound in Cleveland with the Chicago Cubs' World Series on the line.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

US Women’s Basketball Focused On Olympic Gold, Not Program’s Incredible Legacy

The friendly warmup games are over. Now the U.S. women's basketball team has to deal with the pressure of history.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Durant, James Lift USA Basketball Past Serbia In Olympic Opener