Man thrown from motorcycle, killed in Washington County crash

WASHINGTON, Washington County — A motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash after he had been ejected from his motorcycle near a Washington city suburb, police said.

The Washington City Police Department said a red Jeep Rubicon was traveling east on Telegraph Street and about to make a turn onto Coral Canyon Boulevard just before 7 a.m. A man riding an “older” Harley Davidson was traveling west.

As the Jeep went to make its turn, the motorcycle struck its front bumper. The rider was subsequently thrown from the motorcycle.

When officers arrived, they attempted to save his life, but he died at the scene a short time later.

Police did not say who was at fault for the crash, but said the driver of the Jeep and witnesses at the scene were cooperating by providing information.

“At this time, it appears that the driver of the Jeep did not see the motorcycle coming as it attempted to turn,” Washington police said. “They are cooperating at this time and no formal charges have been submitted yet.”

Police said they’d release the name of the motorcyclist after his next of kin were notified, but said they believed him to be a Washington County resident.

Police estimated the intersection would be closed until approximately 1 p.m. Sunday.

