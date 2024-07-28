Alex Sedrick Scores Try In U.S. Women’s Rugby Sevens Clobbering Of Brazil

PARIS, France – The U.S. women’s rugby sevens team picked up its second win of the day after their defense held Brazil to one try in a 24-5 victory.

The U.S. women faced Brazil in its second match of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Two players with Utah ties are on the Team U.S.A. roster. Former BYU women’s basketball player Steph Rovetti started the match. Salt Lake native and Herriman High graduate Alex Sedrick also contributed to the win with a stoppage-time try

First Half

Alev Kelter put the U.S.A. on the scoreboard first when she broke free down the sideline. The U.S. led 5-0 after a missed conversion.

Following an extended injury timeout late in the half, Brazil found the try zone to even the match at five apiece.

Sammy Sullivan split the Brazilian defense in stoppage time for the United States’ second try. The U.S. went into halftime leading 12-5 after the late try.

Second Half

A slow start to the second half ended when Ilona Maher sprinted by the Brazil defense for the fourth try of the match. The United States led 17-5 after missing the conversion.

Utahn Alex Sedrick scored the match’s final try when she beat Brazil to the middle of the pitch.

The U.S. sealed its second win of the day with a 24-5 victory.

