2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Alex Sedrick Scores Try In U.S. Women’s Rugby Sevens Clobbering Of Brazil

Jul 28, 2024, 12:32 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PARIS, France – The U.S. women’s rugby sevens team picked up its second win of the day after their defense held Brazil to one try in a 24-5 victory.

The U.S. women faced Brazil in its second match of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

RELATED: USA Women’s Rugby Sevens Blows Out Japan At Paris Olympics

Two players with Utah ties are on the Team U.S.A. roster. Former BYU women’s basketball player Steph Rovetti started the match. Salt Lake native and Herriman High graduate Alex Sedrick also contributed to the win with a stoppage-time try

First Half

Alev Kelter put the U.S.A. on the scoreboard first when she broke free down the sideline. The U.S. led 5-0 after a missed conversion.

Following an extended injury timeout late in the half, Brazil found the try zone to even the match at five apiece.

Sammy Sullivan split the Brazilian defense in stoppage time for the United States’ second try. The U.S. went into halftime leading 12-5 after the late try.

Second Half

A slow start to the second half ended when Ilona Maher sprinted by the Brazil defense for the fourth try of the match. The United States led 17-5 after missing the conversion.

Utahn Alex Sedrick scored the match’s final try when she beat Brazil to the middle of the pitch.

The U.S. sealed its second win of the day with a 24-5 victory.

RELATED STORIES

Follow The 2024 Summer Olympics With KSL Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics occurs Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games comprises 329 events across 19 days, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for more than 10,000 athletes.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Durant, James Lift USA Basketball Past Serbia In Olympic Opener

Kevin Durant and LeBron James led USA Basketball to a 110-84 win over Serbia in the 2024 Paris Olympics Games.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Team USA Women’s Rugby Sevens Blows Out Japan At Paris Olympics

Team USA Women's Rugby Sevens dominated Japan to claim a win in their first match of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Local Haley Batten Claims Silver Medal In Mountain Bike Race

Park City native and Team USA mountain biker Haley Batten was in the hunt for a medal halfway through the women's mountain bike race.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Trade Lands Former Cougar Andrew Pintar Opportunity With Miami Marlins

Being a pro can come at you fast, as former BYU Cougar Andrew Pintar found out after a trade sent him to the Miami Marlins.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chicago Cubs World Series Hero Carl Edwards Jr. Reminisces Over 2016 Championship

It's been nearly eight years since rookie Carl Edwards Jr. took the mound in Cleveland with the Chicago Cubs' World Series on the line.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

US Women’s Basketball Focused On Olympic Gold, Not Program’s Incredible Legacy

The friendly warmup games are over. Now the U.S. women's basketball team has to deal with the pressure of history.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Alex Sedrick Scores Try In U.S. Women’s Rugby Sevens Clobbering Of Brazil