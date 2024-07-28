Evacuations lifted in Kolob Fire area, but nearby structures still threatened

UPDATE — Utah Fire Info reported Sunday night that the Kolob Fire is at 40% containment and showed minimal fire behavior on Sunday.

“Crews will continue extinguishing interior hotspots & securing containment lines. Please be cautious as firefighters continue to work in the area,” Utah Fire Info posted on X.

VIRGIN, Washington County — After an evacuation order Saturday night, fire officials working on the newly ignited Kolob Fire said Sunday morning the evacuation order was lifted.

However, the fire was bigger than they originally estimated and it was still threatening structures Sunday, Utah Fire Info said.

The fire, which began at approximately 5 p.m. near KT Campground Saturday, temporarily closed Kolob Terrace Road and forced evacuations of 300 residents nearby. Fire authorities initially estimated the size of the fire was 300 acres, but after a GPS flight Sunday morning, it was updated to approximately 600 acres.

Utah Fire Info said two structures had taken damage from the fire, but didn’t say what they were or how badly they were damaged. It said 30 to 50 structures were still in danger Sunday. The fire was still zero percent contained, but it showed minimal growth overnight.

“Red flag warnings will remain in effect for the fire incident area through today,” Utah Fire Info said Sunday.

Fire officials said the Dalton Wash area would continue to face road closures as fire crews and public safety used the area as an incident base.