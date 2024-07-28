2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Two Delta flights delayed after one plane clips the wing of the other

Jul 28, 2024, 2:47 PM | Updated: 2:54 pm

A Delta Air Lines plane is pushed away from a gate at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt ...

A Delta Air Lines plane is pushed away from a gate at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Two Delta flights were delayed Saturday at Salt Lake International Airport after one plane clipped the wing of the other. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Two Delta Air Lines flights were delayed Saturday at Salt Lake City International Airport after one plane clipped the wing of another parked at the terminal.

On Saturday evening, a Boeing 737 struck a Airbus 320 as it was parked at the terminal.

Delta issued the following statement to KSL on Sunday.

“Delta teams worked to reaccommodate customers to their final destinations after the wingtip of Delta flight DL2046 made contact with a parked aircraft at SLC. We sincerely apologize for the delay to their travels.”

Delta flight 2046, the B737 aircraft, was scheduled to fly to Bozeman, Montana with 109 passengers. Delta flight 2677 was scheduled to fly to Dallas/Fort Worth with 131 passengers.

There were no injuries reported on either flight.

Both flights were delayed overnight with customer care teams assisting the passengers. Both flights departed for destinations on Sunday.

Delta said it will continue to investigate to learn more about what happened.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three vehicles seen near the scene of a fa...

Garna Mejia

Family of victim killed in Millcreek hit-and-run incident are asking those with information to come forward

Loved ones of a young woman killed in a hit-and-run incident earlier this weekend are speaking out.

7 hours ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

2 men hurt in motorcycle crash in central Utah

Two men were transported to the hospital by helicopter Sunday after the motorcycle they were riding crashed on Interstate 15 in central Utah.

8 hours ago

Interstate 15 in both directions were closed for a time Sunday evening in southern Utah due to the ...

Mark Jones

New fire in southern Utah impacts traffic on Interstate 15

Interstate 15 in both directions were closed for a time Sunday in southern Utah due to the start of a new fire.

10 hours ago

Fire officials said evacuations due to the Kolob Fire were lifted Sunday morning, but structures we...

Mary Culbertson

Evacuations lifted in Kolob Fire area, but nearby structures still threatened

Evacuations surrounding the Kolob Fire were lifted, but the acreage was higher than initially thought.

14 hours ago

A man was thrown from his motorcycle and died after colliding with a Jeep near a Washington County ...

Mary Culbertson

Man thrown from motorcycle, killed in Washington County crash

A man was thrown from his motorcycle and killed after colliding with a Jeep near a Washington County suburb.

16 hours ago

Haley Batten...

Mary Culbertson

Utah native Haley Batten makes history for Team USA with silver medal win

Park City native and Team USA mountain biker Haley Batten took home silver, holding the highest-ranking medal in the sport for the U.S.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Two Delta flights delayed after one plane clips the wing of the other