Two Delta flights delayed after one plane clips the wing of the other

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Delta Air Lines flights were delayed Saturday at Salt Lake City International Airport after one plane clipped the wing of another parked at the terminal.

On Saturday evening, a Boeing 737 struck a Airbus 320 as it was parked at the terminal.

Delta issued the following statement to KSL on Sunday.

“Delta teams worked to reaccommodate customers to their final destinations after the wingtip of Delta flight DL2046 made contact with a parked aircraft at SLC. We sincerely apologize for the delay to their travels.”

Delta flight 2046, the B737 aircraft, was scheduled to fly to Bozeman, Montana with 109 passengers. Delta flight 2677 was scheduled to fly to Dallas/Fort Worth with 131 passengers.

There were no injuries reported on either flight.

Both flights were delayed overnight with customer care teams assisting the passengers. Both flights departed for destinations on Sunday.

Delta said it will continue to investigate to learn more about what happened.