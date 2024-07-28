Canada Comes From Behind To Beat Amandine Henry & France Women’s Soccer

PARIS, France – Team Canada completed a come-from-behind win, scoring two second-half goals to upset the host French team.

The French team took on Team Canada at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in the first match of the 2024 Paris Olympics for both countries.

Utah Royals midfielder Amandine Henry came off the bench for Kadidiatou Diani in the 82nd minute.

First Half

It was a defensively dominated opening 20 minutes as France attempted only three shots while keeping Canada from a look at goal.

The host team broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute when Antoinette Katoto beat Kailen Sheridan with a right-footed boot from the center of the box.

France attempted five shots and two on goal, compared to three shots and none on goal for Canada in the opening 45 minutes.

Second Half

Canada evened the match with a 58th-minute goal. Jessie Fleming beat Constance Picaud with a right-footed shot in the center of the box.

57’ – BACK LEVEL! Jessie cleans up the rebound off an Ashley Lawrence cross and we’re right back in this! 🇨🇦 1-1 🇫🇷#CANFRA #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/EA2BWdJ1gg — CANWNT (@CANWNT) July 28, 2024

A pair of long breaks due to injury in the second half led to 13 minutes of stoppage time to close the match.

In the 12th minute of stoppage, Canada’s Vanessa Gilles found the back of the net to give her team a 2-1 win.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

