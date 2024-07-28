2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Thousands battle Western wildfires as smoke puts millions under air quality alerts

Jul 28, 2024, 4:25 PM

The Park Fire burns along Highway 32 near Forest Ranch, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ni...

The Park Fire burns along Highway 32 near Forest Ranch, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

(AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY NIC COURY AND OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


FOREST RANCH, Calif. (AP) — Wildfires across the western United States and Canada put millions of people under air quality alerts on Sunday as thousands of firefighters battled the flames, including the largest wildfire in California this year.

The so-called Park Fire had scorched more than 550 square miles (1,430 square kilometers) of inland Northern California as of Sunday morning, darkening the sky with smoke and haze and contributing to poor air quality in a large swath of the Northwestern U.S. and western Canada.

Although the sprawling blaze was only 12% contained, cooler temperatures and increased humidity could help crews battle the fire, which has drawn comparisons to the 2018 Camp Fire that tore through the nearby community of Paradise, killing 85 people and torching 11,000 homes.

Paradise and several other Butte County communities were under an evacuation warning Sunday. However, Cal Fire operations section chief Jeremy Pierce had some good news for the area, saying around midday that the Park Fire’s southernmost front, which is closest to Paradise, was “looking really good,” with crews focusing on mopping up the area over the next three days. He also said they don’t expect it to move farther into Chico, a city of about 100,000 people just west of Paradise.

First responders initially focused on saving lives and property endangered by the Park Fire, but that has has shifted to confronting the blaze head-on, Jay Tracy, a spokesperson at the Park Fire headquarters, told The Associated Press by phone Sunday. About 3,400 firefighters are battling the blaze, aided by numerous helicopters and air tankers, and Tracy said reinforcements would give much-needed rest to local firefighters, some of whom have been working nonstop since the fire started Wednesday.

‘Kind of unparalleled’

“This fire is surprising a lot of people with its explosive growth,” he said. “It is kind of unparalleled.”

Although the area expects cooler-than-average temperatures through the middle of this week, that doesn’t mean “that fires that are existing will go away,” said Marc Chenard, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

The fire has destroyed at least 66 structures and damaged five others, Tracy said. Authorities initially believed 134 structures had been lost, based on drone footage, but they lowered the number after teams assessed the damage in-person.

“Unfortunately, that number will probably go up,” Tracy said. “Each day that number has potential to grow — our teams obviously don’t do damage inspections when there is active fire in an area.”

The Park Fire started Wednesday, when authorities say a man pushed a burning car into a gully in Chico and then fled. A Chico man accused of setting the fire was arrested Thursday and is due in court Monday.

The northern half of the fire still posed a challenge on Sunday, Pierce said, with crews using bulldozers and other equipment to build fire lines across rocky, difficult terrain and to try to stop the flames from spreading.

The Park Fire was one of more than 100 blazes burning in the U.S. on Sunday, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Some were sparked by the weather, with climate change increasing the frequency of lightning strikes as the Western U.S. endures blistering heat and bone-dry conditions.

Red flag conditions

Despite the improved fire weather in Northern California, conditions remained ripe for even more blazes to ignite, with the National Weather Service warning of “red flag” conditions on Sunday across wide swaths of Utah, Colorado and Wyoming, in addition to parts of California.

In Southern California, a fire in the Sequoia National Forest swept through the community of Havilah after burning more than 48 square miles (124 square kilometers) in less than three days. The town of roughly 250 people had been under an evacuation order.

Fires were also burning across eastern Oregon and eastern Idaho, where officials were assessing damage from a group of blazes referred to as the Gwen Fire, which was estimated at 41 square miles (106 square kilometers) in size as of Sunday.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Apple and the union representing retail workers at its store in Towson, Maryland, agreed to a tenta...

Chris Isidore, CNN

Apple agrees to first US labor deal

Apple and the union representing retail workers at its store in Towson, Maryland, agreed to a tentative labor deal late Friday in the first US labor agreement not only for an Apple store but for any US workers of the tech giant.

9 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris' team got approval from Beyoncé’s representatives to use her song "...

Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

Beyoncé gives Harris permission to use her song ‘Freedom’ for presidential campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris made a big entrance during a visit to her campaign headquarters on Monday evening, walking out to Beyoncé’s song “Freedom.”

15 hours ago

Simone Biles of United States, has her ankle taped after competing on the uneven bars during a wome...

Will Graves, National AP Writer

Simone Biles shakes off calf injury to dominate during Olympic gymnastics qualifying

Simone Biles posted an all-around total of 59.566 during Olympic qualifying inside a packed and star-studded Bercy Arena despite complaining of a left calf injury that had her limping.

20 hours ago

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - APRIL 15: Robert Downey Jr. attends the fan event for Marvel Studios' 'Avenger...

Kaitlyn Huamani, Associated Press

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to Marvel’s ‘Avengers’ films as a villain

Marvel Studios kicked off its return to San Diego Comic-Con with dancing Deadpool variants and a choir for a panel that included news about the next two “Avengers” films and surprise guests

1 day ago

Recount observers watch ballots during a Milwaukee hand recount of Presidential votes at the Wiscon...

Rio Yamat, Associated Press

Nevada attorney general appeals to state high court in effort to revive fake electors case

The Nevada attorney general's office is asking the state Supreme Court to uphold charges against six so-called fake electors.

1 day ago

The capsized pontoon boat in Lake Powell on July 26, 2024....

Michael Houck

Two toddlers and a woman killed in pontoon accident on Lake Powell

Several people were trapped in a capsized pontoon boat being towed in Lake Powell Friday afternoon, resulting in three deaths, officials say.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Thousands battle Western wildfires as smoke puts millions under air quality alerts