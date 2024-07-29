2024 Paris Olympic coverage
New fire in southern Utah impacts traffic on Interstate 15

Jul 28, 2024, 7:07 PM | Updated: 10:19 pm

Interstate 15 in both directions were closed for a time Sunday evening in southern Utah due to the ...

Interstate 15 in both directions were closed for a time Sunday evening in southern Utah due to the state of a new fire. (Utah Fire Info)

(Utah Fire Info)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

CEDAR CITY Interstate 15 in both directions were closed for a time Sunday in southern Utah due to the start of a new fire.

According to Utah Fire Info, the Tank Fire started up Sunday afternoon in Iron County near Enoch. At last report, the fire had burned roughly 10 acres. The fire had orginally been threatening structures. However, crews were able to stop it from moving forward.

Additionally, Utah Fire Info also said the fire was caused by a vehicle.

“They’ve got the road completely closed down on both sides of the freeway there and using aircraft to put the fire out,” said Sgt. Battenfield with the Utah Highway Patol to KSL.

The UHP said the fire impacted both I-15 and Old Highway 91.

“The fire that started on I-15 affected Old Highway 91,” the UHP told KSL. “Old Highway 91 and I-15 was closed for about an hour. Both I-15 and 91 were affected by the fire.”

As of 8:30 p.m., the UHP said both roads are open. While the fire is not contained, neither highways are no longer being impacted by it.

(Nate Webster)

Other fires

That wasn’t the only fire to impact highways around the state.

The eastbound lanes of state Route 92 in Utah County is closed Sunday evening due to a fire near the roadway. On social media, UDOT reported that the highway was closed on the American Fork side at milepost 6 (Canyon Road) and on the Provo side at milepost 22, which is five miles noth of the US-189 Junction.

According to Kathy Jo Pollock with Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, the fire is located in the Timpooneke area and is three acres in size.

A nearby campground was evacuated as a precaution. There have been no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

Pollock is hopeful the fire will be contained by 3 a.m. Roads will remain closed while crews are working on the fire, due to safety concerns.

In Summit County, the Browns Canyon Fire sparked Sunday. According to the Summit County Facebook page, the fire had burned 10 acres. Resources have stopped the progression of the fire.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation. No structures were damaged from the fire.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Firewatch

The Kolob Fire just north of Virgin in Washington County....

Michael Houck

‘Kolob Fire’ near Virgin forces evacuations in the area

The new human-caused wildfire, called the Kolob Fire, northeast of Virgin is threatening structures in the area Saturday afternoon.

1 day ago

As of 8 p.m., Utah Fire Info reported the DikkerHill fire had grown to 200 acres, and poses a threa...

Carlysle Price

Dikkerhill Fire sparked near Bromley Canyon, officials say stuctures are threatened

A brush fire started near Bromley Canyon east of the community in Echo Wednesday night, fire officials said.

4 days ago

People in one Hyde Park neighborhood are urging everyone to be careful this Pioneer Day, after flam...

Mike Anderson

Hyde Park residents urging caution after brush fire gets dangerously close to homes

People in one Hyde Park neighborhood are urging everyone to be careful this Pioneer Day, after flames came within feet of several homes.

5 days ago

Utah Fire Info reported Tuesday afternoon that a new wildfire has started up on Antelope Island. (...

Shelby Lofton

New wildfire breaks out on Antelope Island

Utah Fire Info reported Tuesday afternoon that a new fire has started up on Antelope Island.

6 days ago

In Utah, the firework window runs from July 22-25. But it comes at a time when much of the state is...

Daniel Woodruff

Dry conditions worsen across much of Utah, highlighting need for fireworks safety

In Utah, the firework window runs from July 22-25. But it comes at a time when much of the state is a lot drier than it was just a few weeks ago.

6 days ago

Fireworks are displayed at a stand in Millcreek on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. During the 2018 legisl...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Cox urges Utahns to celebrate Pioneer Day safely after near ‘catastrophes’

SALT LAKE CITY — A little more than two-thirds of Utah’s wildfires this year have been caused by various human activities, including one that sparked in the foothills northwest of Ensign Peak on Saturday. And with Utah’s second July fireworks window opening on Monday ahead of Pioneer Day, Gov. Spencer Cox said he wants Utahns […]

6 days ago

