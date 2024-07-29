2 men hurt in motorcycle crash in central Utah

SCIPIO, Millard County — Two men were transported to the hospital by helicopter Sunday after the motorcycle they were riding crashed on Interstate 15 in central Utah.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on the northbound lanes of I-15 at milepost 200, roughly 10 miles north of Scipio.

The UHP said for reasons unknown the motorcycle drifted into the left median and skidded for about 50 yards. Both men were separated from the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported in critical condition. The condition of the the second victim was not provided.

However, Sgt. Andy Battenfield with the UHP said both victims had significant injuries.