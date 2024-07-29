Family of victim killed in Millcreek hit-and-run incident are asking those with information to come forward

MILLCREEK — Loved ones of a young woman killed in a hit-and-run incident earlier this weekend are speaking out.

Unified Police are moving quickly to locate and identify the suspect, going door to door looking for surveillance footage. Meanwhile, 20-year-old Lindsey VanOrman’s family is grieving her loss and asking for the community’s help.

“My heart’s broken right now,” said Justin Nypower, a cousing to VanOrman. “She was sweet, the sweetest person you could meet.”

Her love for animals

Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, VanOrman was stopped at 2300 E. 3051 South to help an injured cat.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all she loves animals,” Nypower said.

That’s when the unthinkable happened. VanOrman was hit by a truck, silver or white in color, with a rack on the back.

“Based on the footage you are able to tell that person stopped and then sped off shortly after,” said Sgt. Aymee Race with the Unified Police Department.

On Sunday, police released new footage in hopes of locating the hit and run driver. The footage shows the suspect vehicle trave northbound from the scene to Fisher Lane where they headed westbound.

“Someone that shouldn’t be out on the street anymore,” Nypower said.

As the family grieves, they’re pleading for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

“Losing your own, it’s unfathomable, the pain,” Nypower said. “I just hope the word gets out, bring justice to our family.”

A *GoFundMe account has been created to help with funeral expenses. Anyone with information are asked to reach out to police at 801-840-4000.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.