Venezuela strongman Nicolas Maduro reelected as president, election authorities say

Jul 28, 2024, 10:29 PM

A member of the presidential guard votes during presidential elections in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, July 28, 2024.

A member of the presidential guard votes during presidential elections in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (Matias Delacroix, AP photo)

(Matias Delacroix, AP photo)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY TARA JOHN AND JESSIE YEUNG, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Nicolás Maduro, the authoritarian leader of Venezuela, has been reelected as president, the country’s election authority has announced, amid allegations of electoral irregularities by the opposition.

With 80% of votes counted, the longtime strongman won more than 51% of the vote, besting the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, who gained more than 44%, according to a statement by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Maduro will hold office for a third consecutive six-year term – representing the continuity of “Chavismo” in power, which started in 1999 at the hands of former president Hugo Chávez.

Maduro has been in power since Chávez’s death in 2013.

