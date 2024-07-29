Magnitude 4.5 earthquake shakes southern Utah

CEDAR CITY — Hundreds reported feeling a magnitude 4.5 earthquake that rattled parts of southern Utah late Sunday night.

According to University of Utah Seismograph Stations, the earthquake occurred at 11:29 p.m. The shock’s epicenter was located 15.3 miles south of Brian Head, or about 19 miles southeast of Cedar City.

Almost 2,000 people had reported feeling the quake, stretching along the I-15 corridor from near Beaver to north of Las Vegas, Nevada.

“A magnitude 4.5 quake is likely not very destructive, but remember the protective action for earthquakes is Drop, Cover, and Hold on,” the Utah Division of Emergency Management posted on X.

Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to fill out a survey form on the U.S. Geological Survey.