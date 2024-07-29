2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EARTHQUAKES

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake shakes southern Utah

Jul 29, 2024, 5:50 AM

(U.S. Geological Survey)...

(U.S. Geological Survey)

(U.S. Geological Survey)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

CEDAR CITY — Hundreds reported feeling a magnitude 4.5 earthquake that rattled parts of southern Utah late Sunday night.

According to University of Utah Seismograph Stations, the earthquake occurred at 11:29 p.m. The shock’s epicenter was located 15.3 miles south of Brian Head, or about 19 miles southeast of Cedar City.

Almost 2,000 people had reported feeling the quake, stretching along the I-15 corridor from near Beaver to north of Las Vegas, Nevada.

“A magnitude 4.5 quake is likely not very destructive, but remember the protective action for earthquakes is Drop, Cover, and Hold on,” the Utah Division of Emergency Management posted on X.

Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to fill out a survey form on the U.S. Geological Survey.

Reports of feeling the quake are mapped across southern Utah, northwestern Arizona and eastern Nevada. (UUSS) Waveform map from Sunday's magnitude 4.5 earthquake. (UUSS)

How Utah students practiced earthquake safety during statewide emergency drill

KSL 5 TV Live

Earthquakes

In the past three days, 75 small earthquakes have been measured by University of Utah Seismograph S...

Shara Park

Box Elder County experiences multiple earthquakes

Have you felt shaking in Box Elder County? In the past three days, 75 small earthquakes have been measured by University of Utah Seismograph Stations southwest of Tremonton.

3 months ago

Canyon View Elementary's second graders during the Great Utah ShakeOut...

Daniel Woodruff

How Utah students practiced earthquake safety during statewide emergency drill

School started as usual Thursday morning at Canyon View Elementary in Cottonwood Heights. But within a few minutes, it was obvious the day would be a little different. It was part of the Great Utah ShakeOut, a statewide event during which people in schools, offices, and homes practice for an earthquake.

3 months ago

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Thousands participate in annual ‘Great Utah ShakeOut’ earthquake drill

Thousands of Utahns took part in this year's Great Utah ShakeOut at work, school or home.

3 months ago

HUALIEN, TAIWAN - APRIL 05: A general view of a collapsed building following the earthquake on Apri...

Johnson Lai and Christopher Bodeen

Rescue teams in Taiwan searching for family feared trapped in rockslide following earthquake

Rescue teams are searching for a family of five feared trapped in a rockslide following Taiwan’s biggest earthquake in 25 years, which has left at least 12 dead.

4 months ago

(file) Ring camera footage in home during earthquake...

Brianna Chavez

State officials urging Utahns to sign up for Great Utah ShakeOut

With several earthquakes making headlines, the Utah Division of Emergency Management is encouraging Utahns to be prepared. The Great Utah ShakeOut is taking place Thursday, April 18.

4 months ago

Su Ma Ma Chinese Club poses with traditional dragons...

Emma Benson

Utah students survive earthquake during visit to Taiwan

As recovery efforts continue in Taiwan after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, a group of Utah students who are part of a Chinese immersion program were visiting a cultural site when the quake occurred.

4 months ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake shakes southern Utah