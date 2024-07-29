Team USA Women’s Rugby Sevens Stunned By France, Focus Shifts To Great Britain

PARIS, France – Team USA Women’s Rugby Sevens faced its first real challenge in France on Monday and was caught off-guard in a 31-14 loss.

The U.S. scored one try in each half. France’s Seraphine Okemba was dominant, scoring two tries in each half on her own.

A Seraphine Okemba masterclass sees France power their way to the top of Pool C! 🇫🇷🔥#Paris2024 | #RugbySevens pic.twitter.com/WITm8Fn3id — Rugby Sevens (@SVNSSeries) July 29, 2024

After two blowouts over Japan and Brazil on Sunday, Team USA faced its first real test with France.

Former BYU Cougar Steph Rovetti got the start against France after coming off the bench in the first two games.

After a couple of minutes of back and forth, the U.S. broke through. Ilona Maher scored the first try of the match and Kayla Canett drilled the conversion to give Team USA a 7-0 lead.

About 90 seconds later, Canett was shown a yellow card which gave France a player advantage for basically the rest of the half.

France immediately took advantage. Okemba scored two tries in less than two minutes to take the lead.

Both conversion kicks were missed, leaving the score at 10-7 going into the break.

France lead by 3 at half time, can USA get back in front and secure top spot qualification? A reminder that the loser of this match will face GB in the quarter finals#Paris2024 | #RugbySevens — Rugby Sevens (@SVNSSeries) July 29, 2024

Utah local Alex Sedrick subbed in to start the second half.

With momentum already on its side, France took off after the half. Okemba made it a hat trick about 90 seconds in and Caroline Drouin made the kick to give France a 17-7 lead.

About a minute later, Chloe Jacquet and Drouin added to France’s total.

Team USA continued to fight and Naya Tapper broke through for a long try but it appeared to be too little, too late.

The U.S. dropped its first game to France, 31-14.

