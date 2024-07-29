Bicyclist hit, killed by dump truck in Ogden

OGDEN — One person was killed in a crash involving a dump truck in Ogden Monday morning.

Lt. Will Farr with the Ogden Police Department said a man in his 30s was crossing 12th Street at Wall Avenue when he was struck by an Ace Recycling dump truck. The driver of the dump truck, a man in his 50s, did not see the bicyclist as he turned right onto 12th Street, according to police.

The bicyclist, who has not been identified, was in a crosswalk when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Farr said an investigation is ongoing and traffic in the area may be impacted throughout the morning.

Ace Recycling said it would not comment due to the open investigation, and police said the dump truck driver remained at the scene after the crash and cooperated with the investigation.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated.

Contributing: Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio