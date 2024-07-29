Utah Youth Soccer Club Wins Back-To-Back National Championships

SALT LAKE CITY – For the second year in a row, the Utah Celtic U16 FC rose above the rest to claim the USYS National Championship.

Last year, Utah dominated the SC Wave in the final, 5-1, to win the club’s second-ever national championship.

What’s better than a second championship? Three total and two in a row.

After punching their ticket to the National Championships, just five games stood between the Celtics and some hardware.

Utah came away with two wins and one draw in group play. They then cruised through the semi-finals and finals to etch their names in the history books.

The Celtics easily defeated the Torpedos, 3-1, in game one. They followed that with an even more impressive 4-1 outing against the Coppermine SC.

They concluded group play with their closest match of the tournament. A 2-2 draw with the Kansas Rush Academy.

After the first real scare at nationals, the Celtics locked in. With nine goals scored and four goals allowed through three games, Utah decided they were done letting their opponents score goals.

It started with a 2-0 shutout against Stony Brook to secure a spot in the final.

Less than 24 hours later, Utah showed its dominance with another 2-0 shutout against the Galaxy SC to repeat as champions.

